Man Utd tipped to seal Harry Kane transfer and challenge Liverpool for Premier League

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational transfer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

Manchester United have been tipped to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane and close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League, according to Mark Bosnich. The former Red Devils goalkeeper believes Kane would make a massive difference at Old Trafford.

The England captain has hinted he could leave Spurs in the search to win more trophies in the rest of his career. Kane has proven himself to be one of the leading strikers in Europe in recent seasons with suggestions Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has put a £200m price tag on the forward. But when asked if the 26-year-old would help United challenge for the title. Bosnich was emphatic with his response. He said on Sky Sports News: “Well I think it would, there is no doubt that Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers in the world of his generation.

“I think we’ve seen that consistently whether it be in the Champions League, when he was playing for England, there’s no doubt about that. “The bottom line is, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building something for the future. “We’ve seen already with some of the signings and some of the people he will be letting go as well. “I really don’t think that at this stage, especially with the doubt that’s surrounding the whole competition that they would go that far.

“They might do it at a reduced price, there’s no doubt about that but as we saw with another striker, who was one of the greatest strikers of his generation, Alan Shearer. “He rejected United twice and if it is not right, it is not right. It doesn’t mean you are not going to go on and win things.” United hero Gary Neville has also had his say on Kane potentially joining the club in the next transfer window. He told Sky Sports: “Maybe I think what I would say is it fits Manchester United’s historical transfers, going back to say Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, trying to sign Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand so the best and most famous English/British player in the Premier League.

“It does fit with that obviously what Macheter United did last summer with Harry Maguire, who was one of the best players available on the market. “So in terms of Harry Kane, I did work with him with England and I do think he’s a clever lad, who wouldn’t get caught out if he didn’t want to say something. “So I think the little opening of the door, that Instagram piece with Jamie, had something in it. “And I don’t think Harry Kane would have been impressed with what happened to his club a couple of weeks ago.