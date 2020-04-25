Man Utd to follow Jadon Sancho signing with bids for two stars after Ed Woodward approval

Manchester United have been tipped to sign two other big-name players if they sign Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United want to follow up the signing of Jadon Sancho with deals to bring in two more blockbuster names, after vice-chairman Ed Woodward gave the green light to bids for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. The Sun reports that Sancho has agreed personal terms with United, with a transfer fee being the only thing still to be signed off on.

United are on the verge of signing Sancho from Dortmund. The teenage sensation has reportedly agreed all personal terms, and his transfer fee is the only stumbling block at the moment. Dortmund want a fee in excess of £89million to let their star asset leave, though that doesn’t appear to be a problem for United. And once that deal is complete, they look set to follow it up with bids to sign Kane and Grealish.

The Sun reports that Woodward has given Solskjaer permission to make bids for both stars as he looks to bolster his squad for next season. Kane is believed to be open to leaving Tottenham this summer, with United his preferred destination. Real Madrid are also interested in the £200m-rated striker, but the Englishman is said to prefer a move to Old Trafford. Tottenham will reportedly let the striker leave provided a world-record fee is paid for his services.

He could be United’s second of three incoming transfers this summer, with Grealish also a target. Solskjaer reportedly has the blessing of Woodward to make a move for the Aston Villa forward. The 24-year-old was wanted by Tottenham in previous windows, and they could well make another move for him this year. Villa will apparently ask for at least £60m in order to let the youngster go, but United are set to be in a good position financially ahead of the summer.

Meanwhile, United have given up on the chances of signing James Maddison. The Leicester midfielder looks set to sign a new five-year contract at the King Power stadium, putting an end to any speculation that he could leave. The 23-year-old will have his wages bumped up to £100,000-per-week as the Foxes look to squash any talk of a summer move away. Maddison had been a backup target for Grealish ahead of the window, and has been wanted by United since before last summer.