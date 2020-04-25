Man Utd told to prioritise Harry Kane transfer over Jadon Sancho and Kalidou Koulibaly

Man Utd have been linked with a massive £200m move for Spurs striker Kane – and former Arsenal star Stewart Robson believes he must be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No.1 transfer target

Manchester United should prioritise signing Harry Kane over the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kalidou Koulibaly in the next transfer window.

That is the view of former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson, who reckons the Red Devils are in desperate need of an out-and-out striker over anything else.

United have been linked with several top class names recently with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bolster his improving squad even more.

And despite the coronavirus outbreak meaning most clubs could struggle to spend big in the immediate future, the Old Trafford side are still expected to splash the cash.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund superstar Sancho and Napoli centre-half Koulibaly are being linked with a move but Tottenham striker Kane is another name now being mentioned.

The England captain recently hinted that he could leave his boyhood team in the future if they continue to fall short on winning trophies.

And United have since been linked with a sensational £200million move for the 26-year-old, who has scored 136 goals in 198 Premier League games.

Solskjaer was unable to sign a proper replacement for Romelu Lukaku last summer, although Odion Ighalo has impressed since joining on loan.

And Robson would prioritise signing Kane ahead of the likes of Sancho and Koulibaly.

“I would go for Harry Kane,” he told ESPN FC. “United need a centre-forward, someone who can lead the line, play with his back to goal, score goals, be good in the air.

“They don’t have that kind of centre-forward who can do that.

“[Odion] Ighalo did a good job for them in the four or five games he played, but that’s something they need.

“They need a centre-forward who can lead the line, Harry Kane does that.

“He can score goals out of nothing, he can link up with play, he can be the all-round centre-forward.

“If you prioritise one player, it has to be Harry Kane for Manchester United.”