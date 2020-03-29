Man Utd’s private view on Paul Pogba leaving in summer transfer

Manchester United believe that Paul Pogba will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer because no club will be willing to match their asking price for the midfielder

Paul Pogba looks set to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer despite Mino Raiola’s claims that he will be moving in the near future.

The World Cup winning midfielder has been out of action since the win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day, but it set to be ready to return to the pitch after the ongoing break.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked to both Real Madrid and Juventus last summer but United’s asking price wasn’t met, which is believed to be more than the £89m they paid for his services back in 2016.

Raiola has said that he hopes to take ‘a great player to Real Madrid’ with Zinedine Zidane a huge fan of his countryman’s ability.

ESPN have now reported that the Red Devils doubt that any of Europe’s elite clubs will be able to afford the hefty transfer fee combined with his wages of £300,000-a-week.

Pogba was set to return to first-team training earlier this month before the Premier League was suspended, with United players now trying to keep fit while in their own homes.

“Paul knows he has to work hard to get back to his best,” said Solskjaer earlier this year.

“He has been out now for so long now, it’s a challenge to get back into shape.”

Before adding: “Well of course, I’d like to say that as soon as he gets fit, he’ll be good enough to play for the team. I’m sure Paul’s desperate to play for us again.

“Paul is still on his recovery programme. He’s taken off his cast and started running on the treadmill now, so he’s getting closer.

“It’s been a long haul. Hopefully we’ll see him back soon.”

The Norwegian has also been asked whether Pogba will be able to play with their new star player Bruno Fernandes, to which he is feeling positive.

He said: “We can play them together.

“Bruno can play with good players yes and Bruno is… he can do absolutely everything apart from… he’s my size, so he is probably not a target man in the box but he is such a good footballer.

“He can play with good players around him, he can play in a three-man midfield, he can play as a ten he can play in off the side, he can play in a diamond, we will give him his time to find his best position.”