Man who found remains of dismembered teenager describes horrifying moment he looked in the holdall 

The man who unwittingly discovered the dismembered remains of murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods has described the horrifying moment he opened the bag containing his limbs.

The 17-year-old was barbarically decapitated and chopped up in Drogheda on January 12.

The father-of-two, who has not been named, from Coolock, north Dublin, came across an abandoned sports bag and carried it into his home before opening it and making the grim discovery.

‘I’m haunted by what I saw in that bag,’ he told Irish newspaper Sunday World.

‘But I never ever thought I’d see anything like this in my own life – it shook me to the core.’

The Moatview local went on to describe how he had heard sirens from outside his house just after 10pm on Monday, January 13 and stepped outside to discover the sports bag.

He assumed it was someone’s gym gear, but also considered the possibility there were stolen goods or drugs inside.

His intrigue was heightened when he picked up the bag to discover it was unusually heavy.

‘I thought there’s something important in this. We opened it up — me and another person in the house — after we brought it out to the front room,’ he told the publication.

‘She thought it was meat from an animal but when I looked at it closely I said: “That’s not meat … that’s a human leg.” And then I saw the arms and a pair of flip flops.’

‘By then all the neighbours came out because we were screaming ‘there are body parts in the bag.’ And one of the neighbours rang the gardai.’

Unbeknownst to him, police had been on high alert after learning that a 17-year-old in the area had been brutally murdered and dismembered.

The man admitted the ordeal had left him with nightmares, including one in which he is in the bag himself and trying to get out.

Mulready-Woods was abducted from the streets of Drogheda on January 12 and taken to a pebble dash home, where he was tortured and murdered.

His head was severed, his body dismembered and a sports bag containing some of his limbs dumped on a north Dublin street, only to be discovered by children.

His torso is yet to be recovered.

The killing is a suspected gangland execution. MailOnline previously revealed that the two factions currently at war with each other connected to the violence were originally part of the same gang.

Initially, one criminal outfit ran drugs in and out of the town and were overseen by a notorious traveller family headed by Owen Maguire who was linked to a crime kingpin in the north of Dublin called ‘Mr Big’.

Two years ago, four of the gang decided to break away in Drogheda to avoid having to hand over a cut of the drug money they were making.

These four include two notorious underworld brothers, a gangster from north Dublin and a 24-year-old Drogheda-based criminal now seen as the chief suspect in the Mulready-Woods murder.

They are also widely believed to have been behind an attempted hit on Owen Maguire in July 2018 when gunmen burst into his home and fired six shots into his body.

Miraculously he survived but was left paralysed in a wheelchair.

The attempt on his life lit the blue touch paper and sparked the current spate of violence.

Mulready-Woods had links to the Maguire gang.

A source told MailOnline: ‘The savagery of this latest killing is a sickening development and marks a new low for the Drogheda feud.

‘This is something straight off the streets of Mexico or Columbia not one of the oldest towns in Ireland.

‘But this is the problem. The gangsters today are younger – aged in their mid-20s and 30s – and unlike in the past they consume their own product and that makes them dangerously unstable.

‘Cocaine use in Drogheda is rampant and it’s been getting steadily worse over the years – even in more rural areas out towards the coast.’

Drogheda has around 41,000 inhabitants making it the 11th largest settlement in Ireland.