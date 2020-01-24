Manhunt is underway after a gunfight in Harlem leaves a 27-year-old dead and two others injured

One person died and two others were injured in a gunfight in Harlem on Thursday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times at 135th Street and Riverside Drive around 2pm. He later died from his injuries after being wounded in the torso and legs.

A second man, also 27, was shot in the torso but is expected to survive, police said.

A third man, 26, was also shot several times. He is expected to survive.

Police say the shooter was last seen fleeing the scene wearing all-black clothing.

Police say the shooting began with a dispute in the street after a car was parked diagonally across the road.

‘There were four shots, and there were two bodies down, one on either side of the car,’ witness Craig Canty, 20 told the New York Daily News. ‘It was crazy. It was like they were shooting a movie. Everybody was running.’

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and no arrests have yet been made.