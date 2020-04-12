Manifest season 3 release date: Will there be another series of Manifest?

MANIFEST season 3 is what everybody is talking about after the season 2 finale concluded this week but will there be another series of Manifest?

Manifest is the American supernatural drama series, starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long. The second series wrapped up on Monday, April 7 on NBC in the US and after more than two years of waiting, season two will air on Sky One and NOW TV in the Uk on Friday, April 17. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about the future of Manifest on Sky and NBC.

Will there be another series of Manifest? At the moment, NBC has not officially announced whether Manifest will return for a third series. The season two finale only aired last night (Monday, April 6), so it is still early days for news of season three to be announced. Manifest season two has not yet begun airing in the UK on Sky One and NOW TV and as series renewals largely depend on ratings, it is likely news of a third series will be announced after the show has aired in the UK.

So far, Manifest has been received positively across the globe by fans and critics worldwide, so a third season is very possible. However, Newsweek reported the series had the biggest drop in viewers in the US of any show in the top 20, with 40 percent fewer viewers for season two compared to season one. However, the show still ranks with NBC’s Top 10 shows, alongside The Blacklist and Council of Dads. Nevertheless, judging by the cliffhanger ending of season two, there is plenty of scope for Maifest to return.

At the end of season two, Zeke (played by Matt Long) was revealed to have survived the frostbite, leading Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to believe they can prevent impending death dates. Just as the episode was coming to a close, Ben had another calling of Flight 828 exploding and saw the plane burn in air and fall into the ocean. He then could see fishermen pulling her jet plane out of the ocean and the tail of the plane was the same tail fin from the same aircraft from the series pilot. Also in a shocking turn of events, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) murderd the Major. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, show creator Jeff Rake discussed how the psychological effects of Saanvi’s actions would be a focus for the third series, despite the show not yet being given the green light.

Rake said: “We have her going forward with the real-world turmoil of having committed a terrible, terrible crime and that raises all sorts of real-world questions. “Will Vance (Daryl Edwards) help her try to cover this up? Will he be able to help her cover this up even if he wants to? “Will any of the cops that we know and love be involved in that? Could Saanvi get away with murder? “That’s half the equation that’s going to play out throughout season 3 in a very suspenseful, compelling way.” Rake also confirmed the mysterious shadow men/meth heads will play a vital role in the third series. The show creator even teased some spoilers for the third series. He said: “How these three individuals experience their return and what they choose to do with it, is going to have mythological implications that are probably more significant than anything else that has happened since the pilot. “That shoe will drop by the middle of season 3 and it’s going change the playing field for the rest of the series going forward. “I can’t overstate the importance of these three individuals.”

Manifest fans have already taken to Twitter to demand a third series. One viewer tweeted: “WE NEED A SEASON 3!! How did the plane land 5 years later, if it exploded over the ocean?! #Manifest.” A second user commented: “This episode was, overwhelming and so incredible, congratulations to the cast and crew for a successful Season 2! Many hopes and prayers for Season 3! #Manifest #RenewManifest” A third fan said: “Hello @nbc help us out and #RenewManifest we need a season 3!!! Don’t leave us hanging! @NBCManifest

has too much story left to tell!! So again, #RenewManifest #ManifestSeason3” If season three of Manifest is given the green light, fans can expect the show to air in early 2021. However, due to the current worldwide coronavirus outbreak, there is the possibility that the show’s premiere date will be pushed back. Express.co.uk will update this article when more information is available.

Will there be another series of Manifest?