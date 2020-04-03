Marcos Llorente trolls Liverpool by naming dog ‘Anfield’ after Atletico brace on Merseyside

Marcos Llorente has risked the wrath of Liverpool supporters by naming his new dog Anfield after his Champions League brace sent Jurgen Klopp’s reigning champions out of the competition

Marcos Llorente has honoured his match-winning performance against Liverpool by naming his dog after their world famous ground.

The 25-year-old came off the bench to score twice in extra-time for Atletico Madrid and help eliminate the holders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were put to the sword by Diego Simeone thanks to a defensive masterclass, with Alvaro Morata putting gloss on the scoreline after Llorente’s heroics.

The midfield posted a seemingly run of the mill photograph of his dog on Instagram with professional football suspended, but the caption caught the eye of a few eagled-eyed followers.

It said: “Anfield watching the world go by…”

The former Real Madrid man told Marca after the match: “We knew we were going to have our chances.

“Faith is part of Atletico Madrid’s DNA, you always have to believe. I remembered all my family, all those who have supported me at all times and all my teammates.”

Before adding: “I always work to my maximum level to be ready and available for when the coach needs me, in whatever position.

“Work and effort always have a reward, our obligation is to train every day and give everything in those sessions so that when the opportunity comes we are prepared to take it.”

Having progressed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Atletico will be tasked with closing the gap in La Liga on Barcelona an Real Madrid after the enforced break.

Diego Simeone’s Rojiblancos sit sixth in the table having won 11 of their 27 outings, and new defender Kieran Trippier believes his manager’s passion is one of his best attributes.

He told BBC Sport: “It can be difficult [to understand each other] he does try to say little words in English.

“On the pitch it’s not a problem, though. I know what he demands of his players. I know what he needs and expects from the team.

“I think everybody knows how good he is, how passionate he is when he is on the touchline and when he’s in training. He’s unbelievable and I’ve got this opportunity to learn from him.

“You always see him with an arm around the young lads. When you see him fired up it gives you a lift and it just shows how passionate he is.”