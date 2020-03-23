Marcus Rashford helps kids hunger charity as coronavirus causes schools to close

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is working with hunger and food waste charity FareShare to help children who will be missing out on free school meals due to the coronavirus outbreak

Marcus Rashford has partnered with food redistribution charity FareShare to ensure children who rely on free school meals do not miss out when schools close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that thousands of schools would be closing across the country to combat the outbreak of COVID-19, with the closures starting on Friday.

Around 1.5m schoolchildren currently receive free school meals and Rashford is keen to ensure they do not miss out despite not being able to go to school for the foreseeable future.

In a message on Twitter, the Manchester United forward wrote: “Guys, across the UK there are over 32,000 schools. Tomorrow all of these will close.

“Many of the children attending these schools rely on free meals, so I’ve spent the last few days talking to organisations to understand how this deficit is going to be filled.

“I wanted to understand the scale of the problem and how we can reach vulnerable children. It’s not just schools. It’s community centres, breakfast clubs, etc that provide the only meal many kids get each day.

“No child should have to worry where their next meal is coming from. @FareShareUK distributes food to 11,000 different organisations across the UK reaching almost 1million people in need a week.

“Today, I am partnering with them to rework how food is distributed during the closure, with the aim that no child is missed. To anyone reading who can spare a few £’s, you could make a big difference, supporting cost of delivery vans, warehouse storage and other logistics.

“Just £5 helps @FareShareUK provide 20 meals for kids off school. And to the food industry, we know it’s a challenging time, but we ask you to please send any product you can to @FareShareUK to support their efforts during the closure.

“Thanks to all the companies already involved. I appreciate you all, stay safe!” You can support FareShare by making a donation here.