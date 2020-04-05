Marcus Rashford makes Man Utd rivalry claim on Liverpool and Man City

Manchester United enjoy bitter rivalries with both Liverpool and Manchester City, but Marcus Rashford believes the Merseyside club are their biggest enemies

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford believes the club’s most bitter rivals are Liverpool – not neighbours Manchester City.

There has never been any love lost between United and City, given the fact they are situated within five miles of one another.

But it was the light-blue half of Manchester’s revival in 2008, when they were taken over by wealthy Abu Dhabi chief Sheikh Mansour, which truly reignited the bad blood between them.

City swept up bragging rights galore when they clinched their first ever Premier League title four years later, with Sergio Aguero’s famous injury-time winner on the final day of the 2011/12 campaign snatching the crown from United in the dying moments.

You could hardly blame United for gaining even more of a disdain for their neighbours after that gut-wrenching moment, but Rashford doesn’t think City are their biggest rivals.

Instead, the 22-year-old feels Liverpool are the Red Devils’ fiercest enemies.

When asked which game is bigger, Rashford, who has scored against both clubs this season, said: “I think the games against Liverpool, if you win those games it’s a feeling like none other.

“For me I’d have to say Liverpool. But it’s very close. City is obviously a big game as well.”

Despite City being closer geographically, Rashford’s view is shared by many associated with the Old Trafford club.

United and Liverpool are England’s two most decorated clubs, with the former enjoying 20 top-flight title successes and the latter two behind on 18.

Legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson has previously summed up the importance of their rivalry, saying: “To me, Liverpool will always be the derby game, just because of the history.

“When I came down here, they were the kingpins of England. My aim was to try and turn that round. It’s hard for me to go against history.”

Liverpool find themselves an eye-watering 37 points ahead of United this season and are just two wins away from wrapping up their 19th league title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been the best team in the land by a country mile, only slumping to their first defeat away at Watford in February.

The only other team to take points from the Reds this term was United, who held them to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.