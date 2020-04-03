Mark Blum dead: Crocodile Dundee star dies aged 69 of coronavirus complications

MARK BLUM – star of Crocodile Dundee and Netflix series You – has died at the age of 69 after suffering complications due to the coronavirus, according to New York theatre company Playwrights Horizons.

Mark Blum has died aged 69 of complications caused by the coronavirus. The actor was described as a “lifetime friend and a consummate artist” in a statement by New York theatre company Playwrights Horizons.

The statement read: “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.” Mark starred in a variety of roles including his famous part in 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee and he recently played Mr Mooney in 2018 Netflix series You. The actor began his career on the stage in the 1970s before he landed his breakthrough movie role in 1983 film Lovesick.

Following his movie debut, Mark went on to have over 80 film credits to his name. Mark also had a role on HBO’s Succession and TV shows including Almost Family, The Good Fight and a major role in Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle. Other TV credits included The Sopranos, Billions and Law & Order. The actor developed a Broadway career, which spanned nearly 40 years, and he won an Obie for his performance in Gus And Al.

Mark starred as Rosanna Arquette’s husband in the 1985 romantic comedy Desperately Seeking Susan. The actress tweeted a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star following news of his death, which said: “I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. “He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you.” Many other stars joined Rosanna in paying tribute to Mark.

Playwright Jack Canfora tweeted: “Found out a terrific actor and man whom I was lucky enough to be in one of my plays died this morning of #coronavirus. He wasn’t elderly. “He was one of the most respected actors in New York: a beacon of fierce intelligence, dry wit & deep kindness on stage and off. A tragic loss.” Actress Judith Light added: “Mark Blum, so generous, so kind, so humble, so talented. Our time together in the play The Assembled Parties at MTC was a true joy. “May he rest in peace knowing that he transformed the lives of so many and was cherished by so many; me among them.”