Martin Lewis advice for Universal Credit disability benefit amid coronavirus crisis

MARTIN LEWIS, the Money Saving Expert, appeared on GMB this morning to answer a number of questions viewers had. One was in relation to disability benefits. What did he have to say?

Martin Lewis appeared on ITV this morning to dispense his advice. One viewer asked: “Is there any financial help for people are on disability benefits who are now having extra financial costs?”

Martin said: “The changes are so rapid, how the disability benefit is interacting with the standard universal credit is just too complicated. “You are going to have to call up and and ask.” Universal Credit is a complex system, many are confused by it.

On The Department for Work and Pensions website states: “If you have a health condition or disability which prevents you from working, or limits the amount of work you can do, Universal Credit can provide you with both financial and work-related support.” While the DWP has not increased the amount for UC credit claimants with health conditions or disabilities, it has taken the precautionary decision to temporarily suspend all face-to-face assessments for health and disability-related benefits. It said: “This is aimed at reducing the risk of exposure to coronavirus and safeguarding the health of individuals claiming health and disability benefits, many of whom are likely to be at greater risk due to their pre-existing health conditions.” People who are sick or disabled can get more UC than others.

The site says: “You will receive the limited capability for work and work-related activity component of Universal Credit – currently £328.32 per month.” Charities are already struggling to support all who need them. Scope has information and resources for disabled people struggling during coronavirus. So does Disability Rights UK. Martin Lewis also advised on banks. Is your money safe in the bank?