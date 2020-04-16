Martin Lewis concerns urgent warning as deadline impends ‘You will not be eligible for assistance’

Martin Lewis, that founded the site Money Saving Expert, took to Twitter today, to advise members of the public that a deadline during the coronavirus crisis is looming. With days to go, Mr Lewis cautioned individuals who are freelance that they must ensure they have submitted their 2018/19 tax return.

He told his 837,900 Twitter fans: “Important: If you’re independent, and wishing to be eligible for the ‘self utilized revenue assistance plan’, if you have not submitted your 2018/19 income tax return yet (which indicates you’re really late) you just have till 23 April to do it.

“Or you will not be eligible for the assistance.”

While the Self Assessment deadline for the 2018 to 2019 tax year has passed, those who are yet to do so however wish to claim a give by means of the Self-employment Income Support Scheme should be conscious of the upcoming target date.

Last month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the brand-new plan for those who are freelance or a member of a partnership in the UK and also who have shed income because of coronavirus (COVID-19).