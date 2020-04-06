Martin Lewis explains how millions of workers can claim £124 free due to coronavirus

MARTIN LEWIS shared a trick for those who have been left in limbo by coronavirus, unsure as to whether they will be able to pay their bills, that could help them make their cash go further.

Some employees have had their pay cut, or been placed on furlough due to uncertainty during the outbreak. This has meant many have been forced to make changes to their lifestyle and finances. However, money saving expert Martin Lewis has revealed how every worker can claim extra money because of the pandemic.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert.com has used the latest episode of his self-titled money show to provide advice to people across the country. Martin said: “Your employer is allowed to pay you £6 a week tax free if forced to work from home.” This claim is for increased costs, such as heating and electricity. However, employees do not have to approach their employer to obtain the relief.

Instead, he explained, the money can be directly claimed from HMRC. In one of his helpful blog posts on MoneySavingExpert.com, Martin went into more detail regarding how to claim. He said: “If your employer won’t pay expenses for your costs due to necessary working from home, but you have them, then you can ask for the amount to be deducted from your taxable income. “To make the process easy, HMRC says that claims in line with the employers’ payment (i.e. for £6 a week) will not need to justify that figure.”

This means employees will not have to keep any receipts or extra information regarding the extra cash. Martin added: “The impact of a £6 a week claim is the tax savings. “That’s a gain of £1.20 a week (about £62 a year) for basic 20 percent rate taxpayers, and £2.40 a week (about £124 a year) for higher 40 percent rate taxpayers.” If costs are higher because of working from home, more can be claimed.

However, the higher the cost, the more evidence to prove it is needed. There are two ways in which the extra money can be obtained. Martin wrote: “If you normally do a self-assessment form, you can claim on it. Yet for most people, this will simply require filling in a P87 form.” The important element of claiming is to look at the ‘Using your home as an office’ section. When filling in the form online, Martin says it is easiest to put £6 per week at home in the ‘amount you have paid section’. Then, £0 should be placed in the ‘amount paid to you by your employer’ section – only if your employer has not boosted your wages. However, if claiming through the postal form, the advice changes.Employees will need to add a ‘using your home as an office’ expense in the ‘other expenses’ section manually. Martin has said once the form is submitted, Britons can expect to hear back from HMRC within a couple of weeks.