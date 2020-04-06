Martin Lewis explains if you can be furloughed if you are self-employed

MARTIN LEWIS has explained if you can be furloughed if you are self-employed to concerned Britons worried about their income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furlough is usually thought to apply to companies who keep on employees without paying them. However, the coronavirus outbreak has left many self-employed people in a state of uncertainty as they are unable to work as usual. Financial expert Martin Lewis used his Question and Answer segment on ITV’s This Morning to answer questions from concerned Britons.

One woman wrote in to tell Martin both she and her daughter became self-employed in January, however lost their jobs due to coronavirus. They previously received a set wage from the company they work for, and were confused as to whether they would be entitled to furlough. Martin explained the issue further, clearing up the uncertainties for the self-employed. He said: “It is quite simple. Were you paid PAYE on the payroll?

“If you were on the payroll on the 28th February then you can be furloughed if you were employed there from January. “If you were not, then you would have to have been self-employed before April 2019 in effect. “This is because you have to have accounts for that year and it is averaged on the three years preceding. “But even if you’d just had accounts that year and you earned over 50 percent of your income from self-employment, you can get the self-employment support.

“However, that is only for people with profits under £50,000.” Martin highlighted that because of this reason, there were quite a lot of people who would be missing out. He also said he had been in conversation with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, regarding these issues. Previously, the Chancellor had said only people who had employment in the 2018/9 tax year which ended a year ago could be counted for self-employment.

He asked whether people who had become self-employed in the last year could do their accounts quickly for the most recent tax year and then change the date. The tax year ended yesterday, and Martin hoped to be able to circumvent the difficulties arising with self-employment in this way. However, he was disappointed to receive a rejection from the Treasury regarding this point. Presenter Holly Willoughby remarked there was “not much good news” for those who are self-employed.