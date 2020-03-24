Martin Lewis gives vital lockdown advice for employees who can’t work from home

MARTIN LEWIS has given an update to workers after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the latest measure in a bid to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a UK-lockdown is to take place, in an effort to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Following the announcement this evening, some people may wonder what it means for them and their finances – and Martin Lewis was on hand to offer some insight.

In a drastic escalation, the Prime Minister has announced that all shops selling non-essential goods will be shutdown during this lockdown. Furthermore, Britons who leave their homes without a valid reason risk being fined, and gatherings of more than two people not of the same household in public have been banned. Writing on Twitter, the Money Saving Expert founder gave some insight about what employees who can’t work from home can ask their employer to do. He penned: “Employees Help update -pls share. If u have job to go to but can’t do it as you must be stuck at home as a) Due to self-isolation, inc 12wks, or b) you have to look after children.

“You CAN ask your employer to furlough you – so govt pays 80 percent of your salary up to £2,500.” This evening, Mr Johnson said that the government will look again at the measures in three weeks, and “relax them if the evidence shows we’re able to”. He added: “The way ahead if hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost.” The Prime Minister continued: “It is also true that there is a clear way through…”

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home,” he said. “Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households. “That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes – shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible, one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household, any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home. “That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home. “You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No.”

“You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. “You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine — and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can. “If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.” Following the announcement – which was delivered by the Prime Minister in a speech at 8.30pm this evening – Mr Lewis delivered a heartfelt plea, urging people not to leave their home unless it was in exceptional circumstances.