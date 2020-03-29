Martin Lewis issues mortgage holiday warning: ‘No! Don’t do that’

MARTIN LEWIS has been hard at work over the last few weeks. He has been offering as much advice as possible for people struggling with coronavirus issues. Today, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the latest developments.

Martin Lewis appeared via video chat on Good Morning Britain to discuss his latest thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak. Emotions ran high prior to his appearance as many of the presenters and guests felt frustrated with the perceived lack of clarity from the government. Despite the heightened tension, Martin detailed that he was somewhat sympathetic to the governments cause. He highlighted that he has it confirmed that support for the employed it on it’s way.

While it is not known what it will contain yet, Martin theorised that it will likely be a measure that offers similar support to that offered to employees. This will mean that hopefully, around 80 percent of self-employed income could be provided by the state.

As he explained, the complexity of self-employment has resulted in the delay. However, Martin clarified that an announcement will be coming by the end of the week, hopefully within the next couple of days. He then moved onto areas where he implored people to think sensibly. Banks, businesses and benefit phone lines are all “crumbling under the pressure”.

He asked people to think about this when making plans, suggesting that vulnerable people such as the elderly should be prioritised. His starkest warning and advice however was reserved for mortgage holders. Worryingly, Martin has seen a lot of evidence in recent day of people cancelling their direct debit payments for mortgages. For this he couldn’t have been clearer: “No! Don’t do that.”

He went on to explain that mortgage holidays need to be requested. Simply cancelling mortgage payments is not sufficient and it could result in trouble down the line. Mortgage holidays are an entirely new idea that the government has never trialled before. As a result of this, it is understandable that some people may be confused about how they work.