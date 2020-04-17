Martin Lewis issues savings warning: ‘Something funny’s going on’ – best rates revealed

MARTIN LEWIS, 47, dedicated a lot of time to savings news on tonight’s The Martin Lewis Money Show: Coronavirus Special. He provided information on new rules put forward by the regulator as well as the best interest rate offers.

Martin Lewis sounded a tad worried as he discussed the current interest rate environment His mood suddenly became sombre as he declared: “Something funny’s going on in the savings market.” He went on to re-examine the recent changes made to the Bank of England base rate and its knock on effect for regular accounts.

He put it very succinctly: “Most standard savings accounts with big banks have plummeted to the floor, you’re earning diddly squat.” Savers across the UK have been struggling for a while now as interest rates on savings accounts are unlikely to be above one percent. As Martin explained, the majority of accounts have seen fairly continuous drops but this is not the case for the highest payers. He continued to examine this odd circumstance: “But the top deals have hardly dropped at all”

Because of this, Martin revealed that now is as good a time as any to switch. Indeed, he stated: “There’s no reason not to, all of these have the full £85,000 safety protection.” Two accounts in particular were highlighted by the Money Savings Expert. Marcus currently offer an easy access account which provides a rate of 1.3 percent.

The same rate can also be found with a similar account from Saga. While it is fortunate that these relatively high paying accounts have remained unchanged Martin expressed that a certain amount of caution may be needed. He warned: “I do think they may come down a smidgen over the next couple of weeks but they’re still riding pretty high.” These two accounts mentioned are the best options for people who need some liquidity for their cash but there is another option for people who are willing to lock funds away.

Vanquish are currently offering the best rate available according to Martin. The account in question pays a rate of 1.6 percent but money placed into the account must be untouched for a year. Even if consumers are not able to get these rates, for whatever reason, Martin implored them to still take action. He said: “Check your savings rates, if they’re paying nothing switch now!”