Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for those using a credit card amid coronavirus crisis

MARTIN LEWIS, the Money Saving Expert, appeared on This Morning today for an urgent coronavirus q&a. He gave this advice about credit cards. Are you relying on your card?

One caller rang in to ask Martin, will interest rates on credit cards be stopped? Martin explained the interest rates that affect those on mortgages are not the same as those that apply to credit cards.

He went on: “It doesn’t affect credit cards, it’s almost irrelevant for credit cards.” Martin went on: “While we have formal agreements for mortgage payment holidays, banks are offering credit card payment holidays.” But, these are not formal arrangements, set up by the government. Therefore, as Martin explained: “It’s bank by bank.

“The most important advice is speak to the bank.” However, he also urged customers not to call the bank unless it was totally urgent, as call centres are backed up with Britons worried about their finances. He advised waiting if your mortgage holiday doesn’t need to begin for a few weeks. In previous advice Martin Lewis discussed credit card applications.

He shared his thoughts in the Money Saving Expert weekly email. The expert wrote: “I’ve heard unconfirmed mutterings (though intuitively it makes sense) that credit card firms are already starting to tighten acceptance criteria – never mind the fact many people’s incomes may be compromised. “Therefore, if you need to cut existing debt costs via zero percent balance transfers, do it ASAP.” He went on: “New borrowing is trickier. Normally I’m anti-borrowing unless for one-off needed, planned, budgeted-for expenditure (in which case, use our Cheap Loans guide).