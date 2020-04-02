Martin Lewis lists two key criteria to see if you can be furloughed amid coronavirus

MARTIN LEWIS outlined two fundamental criteria employers and employees should consider in the understanding of the meaning of furlough and how this will affect their position during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the financial expert explained that whoever was still on a company’s payroll by February 28 and has since lost their job because of coronavirus, can now be furloughed via the Government’s financial support scheme. Martin Lewis outlined two fundamental criteria to fall under in order to be eligible for the scheme. He said: “The two criteria on furloughing – I think we have to understand what the point of furloughing is.

“The first is that it is there to provide support for people who do not have work because of COVID-19. “The second, it is it’s there to enable people to stay in their jobs rather than being made redundant so that when this is all over the economy can be kickstarted. “And if you apply those two principles to a furlough, that pretty much gives you the indication of whether you can be furloughed or not. “I’ll give you an example that will help everybody out there. If there was a redundancy consolation in place in February before we got into this period, that was about general redundancy and you were made redundant on the basis of the general redundancy, not because of the COVID-19 redundancy that came later, you probably can’t be furloughed because you fall out of the first criteria.

"So you really have to look at those two criteria when you look at can I be made furloughed. But we do need more clarity." More than a quarter of businesses have said they were laying off staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 27 percent of 3,642 businesses surveyed between March 9 and March 22 said they were reducing staff levels in the short-term. It also revealed 45 percent of businesses reported "lower than expected" revenues during the two-week period in March, as the virus continued to hammer the UK economy.

The figures, which were predominantly recorded prior to the Government-mandated lockdown, also show more than half of all firms importing or exporting goods saw trade impacted by the pandemic. The ONS said 57 percent of importers reported trade had been effected, while 59 percent of exporters faced a hit from the virus. Earlier on Thursday, figures from the British Chambers of Commerce, which were taken between March 25 and March 27, revealed 44 percent of firms planned to furlough at least half of their workforce. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the UK Government will pay 80 percent of the wages of furloughed staff, earning up to £2,500 a month.