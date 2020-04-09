Martin Lewis reveals how to find out your new take home pay – income tax calculator

MARTIN LEWIS has revealed how Britons across the country can find out their new take home pay.

The financial journalist has earned a reputation for helping people with their personal finances. Through his MoneySavingExpert website, Martin offers tips and tricks to save money and keep up to date with announcements. Recently, he has offered advice and spoken to the Chancellor regarding changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Upheaval, however, has coincided with a new tax year, meaning there is more information to learn. The 2020/21 tax year began on April 6, 2020, and brought with it a number of financial changes. This includes changes to income tax which can greatly affect finances. Income Tax is a tax paid on income, such as for money earned from employment, or the State Pension.

Most Britons receive a Personal Allowance of tax-free income, usually set at a standard £12,500 per annum, the amount tax does not have to be paid on. The basic rate of general UK income tax then stands at 20 percent, for most over £12,500, up to £50,000. Once you understand your personal allowance, anything above that figure becomes subject to income tax. And income tax is calculated through earnings in bands, which increase the amount of tax you have to pay as your earnings increase.

If you live in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, you will pay different rates to those in Scotland, so this is also something to bear in mind. To make the calculation easier, Martin has created a useful Income Tax calculator on his website. The calculator allows Britons to enter their pre-tax income, and select how they are paid – per month, per hour, per week or per day. The tool also allows people to enter their pension contributions per month.

You are then provided with a breakdown of your gross wage across a year, month and week, as well as other contributions you may have to pay. These include National Insurance, Pension and Student Loan. Income Tax is paid by most people through pay-as-you-earn (PAYE). It is taken directly by the employer and paid over to the government on the 22nd of the following tax month.