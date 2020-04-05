Martin Lewis reveals if Junior ISA savings count towards the £16k savings limit for UC

UNIVERSAL CREDIT will be incredibly important for people in the coming months. Coronavirus is, unfortunately, expected to put many people out of work and, as such, demand for Universal Credit could shoot up. Because of this, many people are keen to understand all of its rules.

Martin Lewis regularly takes to Twitter to take questions from concerned consumers. With coronavirus being on many people’s minds, some people reached out to ask about the rules concerning Universal Credit.

One of those questions was focused on the saving limits, which can impact Universal Credit eligibility. Currently, anyone can claim Universal Credit if they are on a low income or out of work. On top of this, they need to be over 18 but under state pension age and live in the UK. Importantly though, anyone who has more than £16,000 in savings (which can be split with a partner) will not be eligible for payments.

The rules around savings can be complicated and as such, one person reached out to the Money Saving Expert for advice. Martin detailed that he was asked on twitter: “Do kid’s savings count towards the £16k max limit for universal credit?” He himself had to check on this and he confirmed the following: “No if in a Junior ISA

“No if under £3k in other kids savings “Yet if you deliberately stuff cash in kids accounts for this purpose its ‘deprivation of capital’ and does count.”

The Money Advice Service provides more detail on how savings affects claims. As they detail, having less than £6,000 will not impact benefit claims at all but having an amount between £6,000 and £16,000 will impact what is received. If this is the case, the first £6,000 is ignored, with the rest treated as if it gives the claimant a monthly income of £4.35 for each £250, or part of £250. Thankfully, the service provides an example of how this works in practice.

If a claimant has £7,000 in a savings account the first £6,000 of it is ignored. The remaining £1,000 is counted as giving them a monthly income of £17.40. The calculation for this is: £1,000 divided by £250 which equals four. Four will then be timed by £4.35 which is £17.40.