Martin Lewis reveals simple way to find best deals on TV & broadband – can you save money?

MARTIN LEWIS is the consumer champion who is the founder of Money Saving Expert. This week, he revealed how TV and broadband customers may be able to seek out the “best deals” despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Martin Lewis has been broadcasting via a whole manner of platforms in recent weeks, as he shares his financial expertise amid the coronavirus crisis. Yesterday, he appeared on The Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking during the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast, the BBC presenter explained that a listener was approaching the end of an 18-month contract with BT. The caller explained that they were looking for the best deal, however they wondered: “If I want to change providers, am I going to struggle because they can’t come to set it up because of corona? Is it worth staying with BT and asking for a better deal?” Upon hearing the question, Mr Lewis replied: “If it were just broadband and phone, then you would have no problem switching whatsoever because unless you’re changing your phone line – say you’re changing from a Virgin cable to a BT ADSL or fibre line, then you would need an engineer and engineers can’t visit at the moment. “But generally, if you’ve got a BT Openreach line, which you will do on your service, you can change broadband and line at any point.”

Addressing the potential issues with changing TV provider during the coronavirus crisis, he continued: “Changing TV would be difficult. Clearly you can’t have a satellite dish fitted. “You may be able to go to cable if there’s already cable in your area but depending on whether there’s a cable wire already going in your house. “So, you could look at others like Talk Talk, who might offer similar types of services.” However, Mr Lewis offered another option – something which he has previously suggested prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that while life may be very different during the current unprecedented times, it may still be possible to pursue this suggestion. He said: “What you may want to do, what I always suggest in normal times, and it still works right now, is if you’re at or near the end of your contract with BT, go and look what the best deals available are out there. “Go and use a comparison site to find what’s out there.” Addressing the next steps, he continued: “Go to BT and say, ‘My contract’s ending, you’re too expensive. This is what I could get if I switch, I don’t want to switch, can I stay with you?’

“If they say no, then you’ll go through to disconnections, which internally is known as Customer Retentions – and their job is to keep you. And that’s where you get the best deals. “So, if you want to stick with BT, use it as a negotiating point.” Mr Lewis said that those who instead want to change provider may want to “think carefully” during the coronavirus crisis. “If you want to go elsewhere, go on a comparison site but think carefully,” he said.