Martin Lewis stunned as employee put on furlough but told to work ‘abusing the system!’

MARTIN LEWIS has spent a lot of time providing advice on furlough rules in recent weeks. The rules for the newly launched scheme couldn’t be clearer, which left Martin shocked when he heard of a disturbing incident.

Martin Lewis has had his attention almost entirely focused on coronavirus over the last month or so. As more and more people have their finances affected by the disease, they are turning to the Money Saving Expert for guidance.

Today on This Morning a woman wrote in to ask Martin for advice on something which should not need correcting. Hannah detailed that she has been told that she will be put on furlough but will be required to keep working by her employer. She was told this over the phone by her higher ups and so wanted to see if the ruling was fair. As to be expected, she was concerned about working the same hours while taking a 20 percent pay cut.

It was clear to see that Martin was shocked by this as he physically reacted. As he straightened his back and lowered his gaze he provided a clear response: “Your company are abusing the system, that is a direct breach of the furlough rules. “Employees are not allowed to work for their employer if they are put on furlough.” He went on to provide a very clear explanation on how the rules work: “Now your company can agree to you to reduce your hours, but then it should be paying not the state.

“If it is doing that, you need to go, you and your fellow colleagues, need to say you are asking us to be party to breach of the furlough guidelines and you will be getting the money frequently as an employer.” Martin conceded that this is a very serious accusation and as such, care should be given to the case to ensure everything is crystal clear. He finished by providing a simple action that can be taken to resolve this issue quickly: “That employer, send them this: “If you’re on furlough as an employee, you cannot work for your employer.

“You can work for somebody else, if your employer allows you to, but you can’t work for your employer.” It’s likely that furlough rules will become a key thing to understand in the coming weeks as coronavirus continues to impact the economy. Businesses across the country are suffering and many people will likely need to be placed on furlough just to ensure that companies survive.