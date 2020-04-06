Martin Lewis warns two million could get a £212 cheque – but only if they act by Sunday

MARTIN LEWIS provided some tax tips yesterday as he appeared on a coronavirus special of The Martin Lewis Money Show. Married couples could miss out on hundreds of pounds if they fail to claim a simple tax break.

Martin Lewis highlighted many areas of focus last night, with some of them centred around the coming tax year. As the tax year end on April 5 quickly approaches, consumers across the UK are running out of time to take action.

During his special, Martin moved on to one of the few areas of advice that had nothing to do with coronavirus. In a very direct demand, he told viewers: “You need to claim the marriage tax allowance now”. Two million people in the UK qualify for this tax break and not claiming could cost people £212. Martin went on to explain how this allowance works.

As he continued: “Here’s how it works, you need to be married or in a civil partnership “One of you is a non-taxpayer, the other’s a taxpayer. “The non-tax payer can this year give £1,250 of their tax free allowance to the taxpayer. “Which means they save 20 percent on that money, that’s £250.”

While this news will already be beneficial to consumers, Martin explained that there was a separate “big bit”. As it stands, it is possible to backdate this perk by many years. The Money Saving Expert founder broke it down: “You can back claim this for four tax years, back to the year it started.” This will be great news to those who qualify but Martin warned people must move fast.

As with many tax elements, this allowance revolves around the tax year dates. The latest backdated year (2016) will no longer be available from Sunday. In calculating how much this could all be worth, Martin revealed that over a thousand pounds could be claimed: “The total amount you’ll get is £1,150.” “So get on to gov.uk, the non-taxpayer must claim it.”