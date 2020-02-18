Marvel’s first gay kiss will be between The Eternals stars Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman

Marvel has built quite a bit of hype with its upcoming long-overdue queer representation.

And queer Muslim actor Haaz Sleiman has given his guarantee that the franchise is living up to its promise.

He recently revealed that the movie will feature the first gay kiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 43-year-old told NewNowNext that the scene has already been filmed: ‘It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set.’

The smooch will take place between Sleiman and co-star Brian Tyree Henry, 37, who plays Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in the franchise.

Sleiman stars in the highly-anticipated blockbuster as Phastos’ husband, with whom he shares a child.

He continued: ‘For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part.

‘And at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point.’

Sleiman added: ‘We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased the film’s LGBTQ representation for months now.

Back in August, he told Good Morning America: ‘He’s married, he’s got a family and that is just part of who he is.’

It comes after several missed opportunities, including scenes cut from the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok that depicted Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie as bisexual.