Masked protesters spark chaos at Grand Central while subway stations around New York are vandalized

New York police have made multiple arrests at Grand Central Terminal as droves of protesters took to the station to speak out against increased cop presence for the city’s subway system.

Besides the action at Grand Central, protesters also vandalized station walls across the city and glued machines where commuters need to swipe their train cards to access turnstiles.

Protesters also put up locks on station doors, allowing multiple people access to train platforms without having to pay the $2.75 fare.

The various actions took place on Friday during the evening rush.

Roughly 500 protesters convened at Grand Central, holding signs that read ‘Cops out of MTA’, ‘$2.75 is not worth human life’ and demanding full accessibility to be invested in instead of increased security.

People could be heard ‘F**k the police’ as officers rushed to the scene and tried to disrupt the protest.

Around five people were arrested during the protest in the station, the New York Daily News reports.

Some 1,400 police were dispatched to stations across the boroughs as a well to quell the protests. CBS New York reports that there have been no reports of NYPD officers getting injured in the protests.

Leaving Grand Central, protesters tried to continue their action at nearby Bryant Park but police prevented the majority from entering the station there.

Still, some 100 activists managed to get access to the station at 6th Avenue and West 42nd Street and set off a green smoke bomb.

The massive group then made its way south along Broadway, indicating they would be ending at Restoration Plaza in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn.

Protest group Decolonize This Place had taken to Twitter on Tuesday to share a warning about their protests.

‘The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours,’ they said in the video. ‘How will you and your crew build and f**k s**t up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)? Issa mothaf****n’ movement.’

Just moments before the protests took place, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan shared that the stations had been vandalized and that police were anticipating the protests.

‘This morning, a group of individuals vandalized subway stations,’ he said in the post.

‘We believe the same individuals will attempt to disrupt the evening commute in the subway by causing disorder, endangering commuters – and even attempting to physically assault our officers. IT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’

During the action, protesters took to Twitter to share that they had not witnessed acts of violence against police.

MTA spokesman Tim Minton acknowledged the vandalism but said that those who were protesting peacefully were exercising their First Amendment rights.

He added that the MTA was ‘dedicating to providing safety and maintaining service.’

Earlier this month, New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, launched an investigation into whether the New York Police Department has been targeting communities of color for subway fare evasion.

‘We’ve all read the stories and seen the disturbing videos of men, women, and children being harassed, dragged away, and arrested by officers in our city’s subway system, which is why we are launching an investigation into this deeply troublesome conduct,’ she said in a release.

The statement says that James sent a letter to NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea requesting fare evasion data.

James and her team believe that the data and other information may shine a light on whether officers have exhibited racial biases or engaged in discriminatory practices in their enforcement of these laws and regulations throughout New York City’s subway system.

‘If groups of New Yorkers have been unfairly targeted because of the color of their skin, my office will not hesitate to take legal action,’ she said.

‘While we are hopeful that the NYPD will cooperate thoroughly with this investigation, we will not hesitate to use every investigative tool at our disposal to protect subway riders and the people of this city.’