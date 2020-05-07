Massachusetts Walmart forced to close after 23 workers got coronavirus

A Massachusetts Walmart Store was ordered to close by health officials on Wednesday after 23 of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The Walmart Supercenter, located in the city of Worcester, was issued a cease and desist order by the city after suffering a ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks – with the majority of cases occurring in the last seven days.

The mandatory closure followed 24 hours after an inspection by public health officials, who found that none of the members of staff inside were wearing protective equipment, such as masks or gloves.

Walmart had previously announced on April 17 that all staff members nationwide must wear masks of face coverings at work, citing a spike of cases in areas such as New Orleans and Boston.

The store must remain shuttered until it has been professionally cleaned, sanitized and signed off on by health department inspectors, city officials said during a daily briefing yesterday.

All of the store’s 400 employees must also be tested or retested before they can return to work. The city’s medical director, Michael Hirsh, who ordered the store closure is said to be figuring out how best carry out those tests.

The city is also working to determine if there was any risk to customers and investigating where each of the infected employees worked in the store to help trace any potential spread.

City officials only became aware of the majority of the in-store COVID-19 cases through a social media post, which prompted their investigation.

According to WCVB, city officials admitted that only two of the cases had been registered in the state’s system so far, which is how they would normally spot an outbreak or potential hotspot.

A spokesperson for the supermarket told the Boston Globe that the majority of the infected employees had not been to work for several days.

Worcester’s Walmart store announced the store closure on Facebook Wednesday night.

‘Attention customers for the safety of our customers and associates we will be closing our Worcester Walmart store on Thursday April 30 for a day of deep cleaning and sanitizing,’ a post read.

‘Thank you for understanding and cooperation during this difficult time,’ adding that the store was rescheduled to reopen on Friday.

According to Walmart, the company had already planned to close the store at the end of business on Wednesday and keep it closed Thursday as part of a pre-arranged cleaning and restocking, in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the community.

But in response to the city’s orders, Walmart closed the store early and has been working closely with city officials to prepare for a safe reopening.

Walmart no longer expects to reopen the store on Friday as previously planned, a spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday evening, Worcester had 1,986 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 102 reported deaths, the city’s local government website states.

The latest data shows that Worcester has the third highest growth in novel coronavirus cases of any city in Massachusetts, with city’s infection count jumping from 886 cases to 2,284 in just 14 days.

The state’s most afflicted city is Boston, where 4,675 new cases were reported in the same two-week span, bringing its total case count up to 9,284.

The second largest growth was seen in Brockton, which more than doubled from 1,202 cases to 2,735.

Worcester’s Walmart is not the only one to be forcibly shut down in the state amid the on-going pandemic. A branch of the store was also temporarily closed in Lynn after full-time 59-year-old employee Vitalina Williams died from COVID-19 on April 4.

The company’s Abington location was also closed for Thursday for a one-day cleaning, and Walmart’s Springfield location was recently closed for one day to undergo cleaning and restocking as well.