MasterChef 2020 winner: Who won MasterChef 2020? Result revealed

The final of MasterChef took place tonight (Friday, April 17) on BBC One. After 24 episodes, only one amateur cook could be crowned the show’s winner after eight weeks of tough competition. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about tonight’s final and the 2020 winner.

Who won MasterChef 2020? Over the past few weeks, viewers have been tuning in to see contestants battling it out to be crowned Britain’s top amateur cook. Last night (Thursday, April 16) the final three were revealed after Claire Fyfe was sent home, leaving Thomas Frake, David Rickett and Sandy Tang in the final. In the intense hour-long episode, the finalists had to deliver the best three dishes of their lives for judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace. After an incredible eight week journey against 59 other contestants, Thomas Frake was crowned the winner of Masterchef 2020. Thomas is the 16th amateur cook to claim the prestigious title.

Speaking after his win, Thomas said: “Honestly, it’s a dream come true. “It’s been immense and the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. “I can’t see me not working in food for the rest of my life because it just makes me happy seeing other people happy with it.” He added: “This has absolutely put a fire under me for sharing my passion for food with other people. I’ve enjoyed it so much. “The whole process has been completely life-changing. I’ve been through the entire MasterChef journey and wouldn’t have changed anything from the experience for the world.”

Thomas, who lives in Tooting, south London also revealed his future plans. He said: “I am keen to gain more experience in professional kitchens – hopefully after these tough and unprecedented times for the industry. “MasterChef gave me invaluable insight into working in exceptional locations and restaurants and it’s really spurred me on to learn as much as I can from the best chefs out there. “Further down the line, I would one day love to own a gastropub. “Maybe a classic East End boozer or a picturesque country pub. But for now, I want to really build on my experience and develop into a chef.”

In the MasterChef final, Thomas had to prepare the best three-course meal of his life. His winning menu started with Monkfish Scampi, made with monkfish tails in a beer batter flavoured with smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. The dish was served with pickled fennel, pickled gherkins and tartar sauce flavoured with tarragon. For his main course, Thomas served Ox Cheek braised porter beer and bone marrow with crispy tobacco onions, shredded Brussel sprouts with bacon, carrots cooked in carrot juice topped, onion seeds, and a horseradish mash, all served in the ox cheek braising juices. Thomas finished his three-course meal with Salted Caramel Custard Tart, topped with grated nutmeg, and served with popcorn ice cream and toffee popcorn.

MasterChef judge John Torode said: “Thomas is a real talent and his food has always been about putting a smile on your face. “I admire Thomas’ work ethic, he’s a grafter. He’s able to take a classic and deliver it with real style and finesse. That’s the gift of a great cook. “He knows exactly the direction he wants to go in and, for me, his food today tasted fantastic.” Fellow judge, Gregg Wallace added: “Thomas has a definitive style. He takes the ordinary and makes it extraordinary. “I really admire Thomas. He wants to take all the foods that he grew up with and make them better. He has delighted me all the way through the competition and today I think his three courses were just exceptional. “They had his heart and his soul in every single forkful.” Applications for MasterChef 2021 are open now on the official MasterChef website.

