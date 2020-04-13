Masters leaderboard predicted: Would Tiger Woods have defended his title this weekend?

The Masters was scheduled to take place this weekend until it was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak – but would Tiger Woods have defended his title?

Tiger Woods claimed a fifth Masters title and his 15th major with a stunning performance at Augusta National in 2019. This year’s tournament was due to begin on Thursday but the outbreak of the coronavirus saw organisers postpone the event.

However, while 84th edition of the Masters has to wait until November, research from Sporting Index indicates Woods would have likely reigned supreme once again. The 44-year-old holds the best average score at Augusta of the world’s top 25 ranked players that have played at least four full Masters tournaments. His average score at the iconic Georgia golf course is five under. Star-studded names such as Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas all have higher average scores at the Masters when compared to Woods.

McIlroy, Koepka and Johnson come closest to the 15-time major champion with an average score of two under, while Justin Rose is just behind on one under. Of the top 10 average scores from players in the top 25 in the rankings to have played four full Masters tournaments, Woods is the only player to have won more than one Green Jacket. Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “[Thursday] would have been the first day of the 2020 Masters at Augusta, and while golf fans the world over will wonder what might have been heading into this week, we decided to take a look at the average scores of golfers in the top 25 that have completed four or more tournaments at Augusta, with Tiger leading the way by a considerable distance.

“While Woods’ hiatus in the sport might have led to many believing that he would be playing catch up again, his performances over the years in Georgia stand him in good stead, and he holds the best average score of his fellow top 25 world-ranked pros.” Woods sealed the green jacked last year with a score of 13 under, one clear of fellow Americans Johnson, Koepka and Xander Schauffele. After the win, Woods said: “I’m a little hoarse from yelling. “I was just trying to plod my way around all day then all of a sudden I had the lead.