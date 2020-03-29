Matt Baker divides The One Show fans as he presents at home during self-isolation

MATT BAKER took his usual spot on The One Show sofa tonight alongside Alex Jones. However, it was in very peculiar fashion as Matt was beamed into the BBC studios via video link.

Matt Baker informed Alex Jones and The One Show viewers yesterday he would be self-isolating. The Countryfile frontman’s decision came after one of the four people in his home had a “cough”, a symptom of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It didn’t stop Matt from fulfilling his presenting duties this evening, however, leaving BBC viewers with rather mixed opinions.

Alex opened the show this evening in her typical chirpy manner saying: “Hello, and welcome to your Wednesday One Show with me and Matt, look who’s still self-isolating at home.” She then nodded towards a giant screen to her righthand side where Matt was live via video link along with his dog, Bob. Alex then asked Matt how his day was, prompting him to provide an update on his situation. Matt replied: “Yeah, it’s been quite good really…”

At this point Matt’s dog decided to lick the host’s face, prompting cries of “Bob, that’s enough,” and laughter from Alex. Matt composed himself and continued: “We’ve had a good day, we’re just sort of getting into the swing of it really, “My children have been doing virtual school today online with all of their friends – it’s amazing the technology that’s out there and how they’re doing this.” Matt continued to detail his day via the video link from but by this point, fans were already bemused by the fact he had turned up to work from his sofa.

One fan saw the funny side of the matter, tweeting: “Why did nobody tell me that Matt Baker is self-isolating but continuing to present #TheOneShow?” followed by a series of laughing emojis. A second drew a hilarious comparison with The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) who went through a similar option to still make it to work in the show. They said: “Matt Bakers gone full Sheldon Cooper on The One Show. Maybe going full Sheldon Cooper is the future. #TheOneShow #covid19.” A third added: “It’s like Alex is presenting #TheOneShow with Max Headroom or just a painting of Matt.”

However, not everyone saw the lighthearted side of Matt working from home amidst the coronavirus outbreak, with some saying it made the show look “ridiculous.” One disgruntled fan weighed in: “Sorry but Matt on a monitor on the sofa is ridiculous! “Fine have the initial chat, meet the dog, but then stop. He can’t interact easily and it looks stupid! Matt is looking around his room probably bored…. lol #TheOneShow.” A second also agreed it brought The One Show’s quality below-par, tweeting: “#TheOneShow FFS give Matt a better camera and mike. This is so amateurish, but I suspect deliberate.”