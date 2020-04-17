Matt Baker: ‘It was awful’ Countryfile presenter opens up about making difficult decision

MATT BAKER – who hosts Countryfile – previously opened up about making the difficult decision to put his beloved dog Meg down when she battled cancer in 2011, as the former The One Show presenter admitted, “It was awful”.

Matt Baker, 42, has spoken out about the sad death of his pet Border Collie Meg in 2011. The Countryfile host addressed his upsetting loss in a recently unearthed interview with the Radio Times.

Meg, who often starred alongside Matt on Blue Peter, was put down when she battled cancer. The disease was found in the dog’s hip and Matt had no choice but to make the difficult decision. Describing Meg’s passing as “the worst”, the former The One Show presenter recalled: “Losing her in 2011 was the worst. You have to learn to hold the memories close and not feel hard done by. “I’ve known this loss many times, and it fills me up to think of it.”

He continued: “We had to do what was best for her. It was awful, but we were with her, and she’s buried on the farm. “We hold her dear,” Matt added. Matt asked Blue Peter if he could have a dog when he moved to London in 1999. Meg went on to appear on the BBC show when she was a nine week old puppy in 2001.

She took part in sheep dog trials, passed a police sniffer dog challenge, and welcomed her first litter of puppies in May 2005. Matt went on to reflect on his memories with the adorable dog in the studio. He revealed to the publication: “It could be chaos in the studio, because when we were live on air she’d skulk away from me and run around, trying to herd all the camera operators and floor staff and guests. “Her instinct was to round everything up.”

Matt now has two dogs; Bob, a working collie, and Annie, a black Labrador. The pets live on his farm in Hertfordshire, where the star lives with his wife Nicola and their two children Luke and Molly. Bob and Annie were often seen sitting alongside Matt at home while he was filming his last appearances on The One Show. The star was in isolation after one of his family members came down with symptoms of the coronavirus.