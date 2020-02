Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he would support changing NBA’s logo to Kobe Bryant

Mark Cuban supports honoring Kobe Bryant by changing the NBA’s logo, which currently depicts a silhouette of another Lakers legend, Jerry West.

‘I would support it,’ the Mavericks owner and Shark Tank co-host told TMZ Sports when asked about the possible change.

Since Bryant’s untimely death last Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, an online movement has been afoot to alter the league’s symbol as a way to pay tribute to the late Lakers star.

Cuban, like the rest of the NBA and sports community, was devastated by the news.

He has already paid homage to Bryant by announcing that his team, the Mavericks, would retire Bryant’s No. 24 jersey.

Over 3 million people have signed an online petition for the NBA to change the logo.

Signatures from across the world have been placed on a Change.Org petition in hope that the NBA pay the ultimate tribute to Bryant, who tragically died in helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

‘With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,’ read the Change.Org petition, which was posted by a Nick M. of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The target for the petition was originally 500,000 but it has now been raised to 3million due to the amount of signatures it has already garnered.

‘The support on this petition has been out of this WORLD. I want to deeply thank everybody who contributed through signing and donating to the petition. When I started this I didn’t expect much to come out of it my goal was 100 signatures at best.

‘I hope with our effort that our dream does come true and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo. Let’s continue to spread this petition out! And as Kobe would’ve said, ‘Mamba out’.

The current NBA logo was created by Alan Siegel in 1969 by incorporating West’s silhouette from a photo taken by Wen Roberts.

The logo was modeled after Major League Baseball’s, which was a silhouette of a player that many erroneously believe to be Twins slugger Harmon Killebrew. (The image is supposedly a composite of several players in the late 1960s).

The West logo debuted in 1971.

A Hall of Fame player with the Lakers, West went on to coach the team for a few unsuccessful seasons in the late 1970s before ultimately assembling the team that won three consecutive titles in the early 2000s.

While serving as the Lakers general manager in the mid-1990s, West traded star center Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the draft rights to a 17-year-old Bryant.

Bryant rewarded West by winning the NBA’ Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie, and ultimately becoming an 18-time All-Star.

The 81-year-old, who now works for the Los Angeles Clippers, described himself as Bryant’s surrogate father due to their close bond.

‘To hear this news this morning, frankly, at first I was shocked,’ West told CBS. ‘I really felt like a surrogate father to him … this has been one of the most horrible days of our life.’

Twitter website SportsReUp posted examples of what the NBA logo would look like if the 1.5million petitioners get their way.

Rapper Boosie Badazz was among the first to suggest the change, explaining his reasoning in an Instagram video.

‘Rest in peace, Kobe,’ he said. ‘This s*** sad, dawg. This f***ed up, man . . . It’s only right that the NBA take Jerry West off the logo and put Kobe Bryant on the logo, man. That’s only right, man. F***that, man. You gotta put Kobe Bryant on the NBA logo.’

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford agreed with idea, writing on Twitter: ‘Kobe has to be the new NBA logo.’

West released a statement to The Athletic following Bryant’s death.

‘The news we’ve all received today is the most devastating news that anyone can imagine,’ said West, who traded for Bryant’s draft rights in 1996 while serving as the Lakers general manager.

‘I am so saddened for Kobe’s parents, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Kobe’s sisters and all of the NBA fans that hold Kobe in their hearts. This loss of Kobe, Gianna, and everyone on board, is beyond tragic and incomprehensible.

‘I will love Kobe forever and always cherish the time that I spent with him. I watched him grow from an energetic kid into the man he became, making a difference in so many people’s life. He has left the world a better place, Kobe’s legacy will live forever.’