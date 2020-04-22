Max Verstappen handed new Dutch Grand Prix blow as coronavirus rules extended in Holland

Max Verstappen might miss out on the chance to race at a Dutch Grand Prix in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Verstappen faces seeing the Dutch Grand Prix get cancelled after rules aimed at helping end the coronavirus pandemic were extended in Holland. No large gatherings or sporting events will now be allowed to take place in the country until at least September 1.

Verstappen was due to race at the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985 on May 3, with Circuit Zandvoort newly renovated for the occasion. It was postponed in March, though, as F1 chiefs were forced to take decisive action due to the spread of COVID-19 across the globe. The prospect of a behind-closed-doors meet have since been mooted, with Verstappen to miss out on being roared on by his home crowd. However, the race is now in jeopardy of being axed from the 2020 schedule entirely as Chase Carey and co. scramble to piece together a championship season. Nine races have been called off in total this year, with the Australian, Chinese and Monaco Grands Prix cancelled.

Meets in Bahrain, Vietnam, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada join the race in Holland in being postponed and awaiting a rescheduled date. Motorsport fans hoping to see the Dutch Grand Prix back on the F1 calendar might now be forced to wait another year until 2021. In the wake of more than 3,900 people in Holland dying after contracting coronavirus, on Tuesday evening Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “The corona crisis is probably the most profound and threatening period we have ever experienced.” Earlier this month, Dutch Grand Prix organiser and former F1 driver Jan Lammers admitted he would only be in favour of staging a crowdless race as a last resort. “If we’re being asked that question, we will have to seriously think about it,” Lammers said. “A race without fans is not something we want to think about until we’re being asked that question.