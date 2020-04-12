Max Verstappen message sent to F1 chiefs with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in limbo

Max Verstappen is the hottest prospect in F1 and Bernie Ecclestone is a huge fan of the Red Bull driver.

Max Verstappen should be prised away from Red Bull as soon as an opportunity presents itself. That’s the verdict of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who’s hailed the Dutchman with the futures of big guns Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel uncertain.

Verstappen signed a new long-term contract over the winter as Red Bull successfully ensured their prized asset won’t be available at the end of the coming season. The 22-year-old’s deal contains an array of performance-related clauses, however, which might see him free to move before it’s due to expire in 2023. Mercedes and Ferrari chiefs are long-time admirers of Verstappen and he’s seen by many as the heir to the throne of current F1 king Hamilton. Ecclestone, who ran F1 for almost 40 years before Liberty Media’s takeover, is a huge fan of the highly-rated Red Bull driver. And he thinks the likes of Toto Wolff and Mattia Binotto should be looking to recruit Verstappen when the chance to do so emerges.

“[Verstappen is] really strong and also fun,” Ecclestone told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “I’d take him right away if I ran a team.” Hamilton’s future is up in the air, with his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of the delayed 2020 F1 campaign. Vettel, though, is in more danger of being shown the door by his current team following a disappointing five-year spell at Ferrari. After Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc put pen to paper on new contracts over the winter, Mercedes team principal Wolff insisted he could sign either of them up if he needed to. “We have very exciting young drivers who are part of the Mercedes family like George Russell, who is a Mercedes junior driver and we foresee a bright future for him,” Wolff said.