Max Verstappen ‘out of control’ fears revealed as Jenson Button hails ‘staggering’ F1 star

Max Verstappen has been talked up as “out of this world” by 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button.

Max Verstappen leaves Jenson Button fearing a crash is on the cards whenever he pushes the pedal to the metal going into Turn One but he always manages to “thread the needle”. Verstappen is well know for his on-track confidence which has seen him go toe-to-toe with F1’s big guns since he arrived at Red Bull.

The 22-year-old’s exuberance has cost him at times and notably led to him crashing out of last year’s Belgian Grand Prix during the first lap following a tangle with Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo. Verstappen has, though, more often benefitted from his go-hard or go-home driving style and it helped him achieve a career-best third in the 2019 drivers’ standings. Verstappen will be desperate to build on that performance when the 2020 campaign, the start of which has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, gets going. Button has now included the Dutchman in a rundown of the best six drivers he faced during his own F1 career.

And the 2009 champion has revealed how Verstappen somehow proves his fears were wrong despite looking “totally out of control” heading into Turn One. “Have to say Max Verstappen,” Button told Sky Sports F1. “I didn’t race with him for many years but seeing his performances in tricky conditions, like in Brazil in 2016. I mean that is just out of this world. Staggering, what he can do with a car. “He always arrives at Turn One, for me, and he looks totally out of control and any other driver would have crashed five times by the time he turns into Turn One. But he just keeps it away from all of the other cars and just threads the needle.” Verstappen figured alongside Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen in the list of the greatest drivers Button came up against.