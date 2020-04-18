Max Verstappen ‘really just didn’t care about anything’ – Daniel Ricciardo rates F1 rival

Max Verstappen was a fierce competitor as soon as he made his debut with Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo is an admirer of his F1 rival.

Max Verstappen showed a ruthless streak from the off at Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo admits he learned a lot from his team-mate-turned-rival. Verstappen has been known for his aggressive driving style ever since he made his way to the top level of motorsport.

That approach paid off in 2016 as the 22-year-old won his first race after stepping up from the Toro Rosso team to Red Bull. Verstappen made the most of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crashing out to finish ahead of the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Ricciardo at the Spanish Grand Prix. Ricciardo would spend three seasons in all driving alongside Verstappen before leaving Red Bull for Renault ahead of the 2019 F1 campaign. The Australian has now opened up on what he took from being team-mates with Verstappen and has revealed how he admired the fact the Dutchman “really just didn’t care about anything”.

“I think where credit to Max is [due]… And I think a lot was [due to] his age at the time,” Ricciardo told The Howie Games podcast. “That had its down sides with a little bit of immaturity but it had its upsides with [the fact] he really just didn’t care about anything; about annoying people or about the risks. “It was just like: ‘I’m going to go out there and drive this thing as hard as I can’. I think he probably didn’t understand the responsibilities we touched on. “He kind of raced with a lot of free will and that worked out pretty well for him a handful of times. So I think when he joined the team, really from day one, he just got out of the pits and really ragged the car. [He] wasn’t really bothered about protecting the equipment. It was just: ‘a hundred or nothing’.