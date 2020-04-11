Max Verstappen tipped to rival Lewis Hamilton if Red Bull ace teamed up with Mercedes star

Max Verstappen is set to battle it out with Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title in 2020.

Max Verstappen might be able to give Lewis Hamilton a serious run for his money if he was to be put in a Mercedes next to the reigning F1 champion. That is the verdict of Dutch racing driver Robin Frijns, who says his compatriot is now one of the leading men at the top level of motorsport.

Verstappen secured a career-best third in last year’s final drivers’ standings after another impressive campaign with Red Bull. The 22-year-old will be hoping to at least leapfrog 2019 runner-up Valtteri Bottas this time around as he looks to bridge the gap to Hamilton. Verstappen is seen by many as the heir to Hamilton’s throne, with the Brit’s reign as the king of F1 now stretching back for three successive seasons. Frijns, who worked with Sauber, Red Bull and Caterham in F1, has offered a glowing verdict on his countryman. And he says that, along with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Verstappen represents an exciting new generation of F1 drivers.

“Max is now a bit of the man in Formula 1, together with Lewis Hamilton,” said Frijns, during an appearance on Dutch TV show RTL GP. “I think they stand out from the crowd. “But I think Leclerc is coming. They didn’t really have the car last year at Ferrari.” Verstappen and Red Bull are putting their hopes in the new RB16 being the car which can help them end Mercedes’ dominance of F1. Frijns says Verstappen will need the right tools at his disposal if he’s to ever win the World Drivers’ Championship. And he seems to think a fierce battle would be on the cards if Mercedes were to team up the former Toro Rosso driver and Hamilton.