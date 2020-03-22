Max Verstappen’s ‘really big difference’ picked out as Red Bull star backed for F1 battle

Max Verstappen is now racing “on the limit” and is reaping the rewards of it, says former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

Max Verstappen has learned from the mistakes he made when he first arrived in the world of F1 and is now ready to lead the next generation’s charge for glory alongside Charles Leclerc. That is the opinion of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who predicts “great fighting is coming” between Verstappen, Leclerc and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen underlined his status as the hottest young prospect in motorsport last season by finishing third in the World Drivers’ Championship standings behind runaway Mercedes duo Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The 22-year-old has aspirations of becoming F1’s youngest ever champion and Red Bull are hopeful their new RB16 car is capable of going up against Mercedes’ W11. Verstappen has a reputation for being something of a rash driver but has largely managed to avoid silly accidents over the past couple of years. Ecclestone, who ran F1 for almost 40 years prior to Liberty Media’s takeover, has now offered his verdict on the crucial change which as benefitted the Dutchman.

“Great fighting is coming between Hamilton and the young guard Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull,” Ecclestone told Dutch outlet NOS. “That is what the sport needs. And Max learned a lot. Five years ago he always went over the limit. “He is calmer now, he has a lot more experience. He is now on the limit. That is really a big difference.” Verstappen is due to race in his homeland for the first time in May, with the Dutch Grand Prix returning to the F1 calendar for the first time since 1985. However, his homecoming at Circuit Zandvoort might be pushed back until later in the year with the race at risk of being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.