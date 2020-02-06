McConnell presents chief justice with a ‘golden gavel’ after Trump impeachment vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell presented Chief Justice John Roberts with a ‘golden gavel’ at the conclusion of President Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, a distinction usually reserved for members of the Senate.

The Kentucky Republican had a Senate page deliver the gift to Roberts after Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment.

‘We typically award this to the senators who have put in 100 hours, but we can all believe that the chief justice has put in his due and then some,’ McConnell announced on the Senate floor.

In his remarks, McConnell noted that there was precedent for this move.

Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Roberts’ predecessor, had been given one at the conclusion of President Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

Both impeachments ended with the same result: Presidents Trump and Clinton were not removed from office.

McConnell was in a chipper mood after the Senate vote as he announced Roberts’ gift.

‘I know that my colleagues join me in thanking Chief Justice Roberts for presiding over the Senate trial with a clear head and steady hand and the forbearance that this rare occasion demands,’ McConnell said.

‘We know full well that his presence as our presiding officer came in addition to and not instead of his day job across the street,’ McConnell continued.

The Supreme Court is located across the street from the U.S. Capitol.

‘So the Senate thanks the chief justice and his staff who helped him to perfrom this unique role,’ McConnell said.

He then instructed a Senate page to approach the dais and hand over a small box to Roberts.

‘Thank you very much,’ Roberts responded.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer then gave his thank yous – including to the Senate pages – but did not mention Roberts, who was appointed to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush.

After both leaders concluded, Roberts said he, too, wanted to make a statement – speaking more then than he had for the entirety of the trial.

‘I would like to begin by thanking the majority leader and the democratic leader for their support as I attempted to carry out ill-defined responsibilities in unfamiliar setting,’ Roberts said.

Roberts also said thanks to the Senate’s secretary, its legislative staff, the sergeant at arms.

‘And thank you, all, for making my presence here as comfortable as possible,’ he said, looking out into the body.

He then invited members of Congress to come visit him during proceedings at the Supreme Court.

‘We keep the front row of the gallery in our courtroom open for members of Congress who might want to drop by to see an argument – or to escape one,’ he said.

‘I also depart with sincere good wishes as we carry out our common commitment to the Constitution through the distinct roles assigned to us by that charter,’ Roberts continued.

‘You have been generous host, and I look forward to seeing you again under happier circumstances,’ the chief justice added.

And with a clap of hs gavel, Trump’s trial drew to a close.

‘I move that the Seante sitting as the court of impeachment on the articles against Donald John Trump adjourn,’ Roberts said. ‘Sine die.’