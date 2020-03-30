McDonald’s closing all seating areas amid coronavirus – how can you get the fast food?

MCDONALD’S has announced it will close all seating areas in its restaurant as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. They will serve their food only via takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery from tomorrow.

McDonald’s is taking drastic measures to fight coronavirus in the UK. The popular fast-food chain announced today that they will no longer let diners eat inside their restaurants. Instead, McDonald’s will have to get their food by delivery or drive-thru.

The chain said in a statement today: “In light of recent updates from UK and Irish governments, we are temporarily changing our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers. “From 5am on Wednesday 18th March, all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only. “With immediate effect, all of our Drive Thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible. “In these unprecedented times, our restaurants will continue to remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

“Thank you once again for all your support in keeping one another safe. “Visit mcdonalds.co.uk for more information.” The news comes a day after McDonald’s UK and Ireland’s CEO issued an announcement online revealing how the the company is keeping its restaurants clean. Paul Pomroy said: “We are continuing to follow official guidance from the government and health authorities.

“The wellbeing of our customers, employees and suppliers is of the greatest importance to us and we will continue to ensure our policies and procedures reflect the best available information from those authorities.” The CEO explained that they are “cleaning contact points such as door handles, card readers, taps and hand rails even more regularly with disinfectants.” They are also “reminding all employees of the importance of thorough and frequent hand-washing.” He added: “We are continuing to offer McDelivery where available and we are working closely with our delivery partners to ensure couriers and our restaurant teams minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the procedures they follow, including leaving food deliveries on door steps when requested.”

McDonald’s drastic measures follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus advice, given in an address yesterday. The UK is set to follow many countries across the continent with new measures – including avoiding pubs, bars and restaurants. He said: “It is now clear that the peak of the epidemic is coming faster than some areas than others. “It’s important Londoners pay special attention to avoid non-necessary contact.”