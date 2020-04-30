McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Chick-fil-A refuse to reopen, even as US states start to lift restrictions

As more than a dozen US states prepare to gradually ease lockdown measures in order to revive their stagnated economies, three major food names are urging caution.

McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Dunkin’ said they have ‘no plans’ to reopen their restaurants in the state of Georgia, on Monday.

The trio said they will, at this time, continue to offer a to-go service only, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said at least 1,015 deaths have been linked to coronavirus, with more than 24,400 infections confirmed statewide.

The deaths include 432 people living in nursing homes or other longterm care facilities.

The stand comes as 17 US states will on Friday have partially lifted or eased lockdown and stay-at-home orders, allowing for a gradual resumption of economic activity.

Public health authorities have warned, however, an increase in human interaction to massage economic activity could spark a ‘second wave’ of infections.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US stand at more than 1.1 million, with 56,715 deaths.

Joining McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Dunkin’ are a growing list of Atlanta-based restaurants who are also choosing not to reopen their dining rooms as of Monday.

The pushback in Georgia comes after state Governor Brian Kemp laid out a proposal to lift lockdowns and reopen parts of Georgia’s economy.

Restaurants in Georgia were permitted to resume a dine-in service from Monday, with strict health and safety protocols enforced.

Fitness clubs, salons, tattoo parlors, and bowling alleys are due to reopen on Friday.

But many enterprises that make up Atlanta’s restaurant scene joined McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Dunkin’, saying Kemp’s directive was ‘irresponsible,’ ‘unsafe,’ and ‘unfathomable,’ according to a report in food news blog Eater.

Among the many new protocols set down, Georgia restaurant workers must be screened for illness and wear face masks at all times.

Tables inside the restaurant can seat no more than six and must be 6ft apart.

There must also be screens affixed to the registers, restaurant playgrounds will remain closed, and customers must wait to be seated and remain at floor markings, outside, or in their vehicles, according to BuzzFeed News.

‘There’s no way that people can properly get systematic approaches for their crew in that short a time,’ said Atlanta chef Hugh Acheson.

‘We’ve been thinking about it but we’re only halfway through to getting a protocol or handbook on our new system.

‘Once we get it done, we have to run it by scientists and health professionals and food service workers and food science people, just to make sure that we haven’t missed anything.’

In response to the claims, McDonald’s told the MailOnline its top priority is the safety and well-being of its people and customers, ‘which guides our decision making’.

‘This is not a race,’ it said. ‘As states ease restrictions, we will move thoughtfully and judiciously to make changes to our operations in collaboration with our franchisees, when McDonald’s is ready.

‘While McDonald’s continues to assess plans for the future, we will continue serving customers across the US through Drive-Thru, walk-in takeout and delivery.’

McDonald’s said it has implemented changes in nearly 50 processes in its restaurants ‘for the protection of our people and customers’.

Those changes include wellness checks, protective barriers, and adhering to social distancing guidelines with floor marking and using gloves. It has also increased the frequency of hand washing and contactless payments.

Thermometers and more than 100 million face masks have been distributed to restaurants and staff, it said.

‘As we develop our plans for the future, we are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local authorities and ensuring that we are in compliance with the law,’ it added.

‘Our US senior leadership team meets three times a day to evaluate policies and procedures, and we have also established a task force with franchisees to evaluate the reopening of the dining rooms.’

Chick-fil-A and Dunkin’ were also approached for comment.