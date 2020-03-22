McLaren staff test negative for coronavirus as new update issued amid Australia quarantine

The McLaren staff tested for coronavirus in Australia have received negative results.
McLaren have announced all seven of their F1 staff who were tested for coronavirus in Australia have been given the all clear. Last weekend’s Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled in the wake of a member of McLaren personnel testing positive for coronavirus.
16 McLaren staff were placed in quarantine in their downtown hotel, with seven of them subsequently tested for coronavirus.
The British F1 team have now provided a fresh update on their staff and confirmed they will remain in quarantine for now, as is protocol.
A statement released on Wednesday read: “McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results.
“All are doing well and in good spirits. The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms. The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities.
“In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend.
“As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities. The team continues to be supported by three members of senior management who have stayed for the duration.
“On behalf of the team and all McLaren personnel in Melbourne, the team sends its thanks for all the well wishes, support and offers of care package deliveries, which are going a long way to maintain team morale.”
McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were kept separate from team personnel in Melbourne in a bid to ensure they did not contract coronavirus.
Sainz, who sent his well wishes to his team-mates in Australia from quarantine in Spain, revealed on Tuesday that he had received a negative result having been tested for the deadly illness.
Sainz said: “Hey guys, how are you doing? I’m back home now here in Spain, enjoying the quarantine since one of our team members tested positive for coronavirus in Australia on Thursday,” said Sainz.
“We had to put ourselves in strict quarantine, individual strict quarantine. It’s been a busy few days trying to organise my life since then.
“Obviously I’m a bit bored. I guess everyone who’s doing this quarantine is a bit bored. But, at the same time, I’m trying to do some sport, I’m trying keep myself busy and do the kind of things that I would never do because of so much travelling.
“And from here I just wanted to send a message to all the mechanics, people that stayed there in Australia, sending them some good vibes, sending them a lot of positivity and sending them a big hug because I’m sure we’re all gonna leave this quarantine as soon as possible and as soon as we’re done we will get back to business and as soon as this virus is over we will go back racing.
“I cannot wait, to be honest, I miss racing. I miss travelling around the world with my team. But in the end this is something that will pass. Something that we’ll need to get over it as soon as possible.
“And, for that, better stay home, better stay in quarantine, better not do much [outside] and keep ourselves busy [at home]. All the best, guys. Let’s keep pushing and be back stronger. Bye.”
