McLaren staff test negative for coronavirus as new update issued amid Australia quarantine

The McLaren staff tested for coronavirus in Australia have received negative results.

McLaren have announced all seven of their F1 staff who were tested for coronavirus in Australia have been given the all clear. Last weekend’s Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled in the wake of a member of McLaren personnel testing positive for coronavirus.

16 McLaren staff were placed in quarantine in their downtown hotel, with seven of them subsequently tested for coronavirus. The British F1 team have now provided a fresh update on their staff and confirmed they will remain in quarantine for now, as is protocol. A statement released on Wednesday read: “McLaren is pleased to confirm that all seven of its race team members who were tested for coronavirus while in quarantine in Melbourne have returned negative results. “All are doing well and in good spirits. The one team member that tested positive initially is also now free of symptoms. The balance of personnel were not required to be tested at the direction of the medical authorities.

“In total, 16 members of the team were placed in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with the team member who tested positive, and an additional team member who developed symptoms over the weekend. “As a precaution, these team members will remain in self-isolation for a further week to honour the 14-day period as requested by the Australian medical authorities. The team continues to be supported by three members of senior management who have stayed for the duration. “On behalf of the team and all McLaren personnel in Melbourne, the team sends its thanks for all the well wishes, support and offers of care package deliveries, which are going a long way to maintain team morale.” McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were kept separate from team personnel in Melbourne in a bid to ensure they did not contract coronavirus. Sainz, who sent his well wishes to his team-mates in Australia from quarantine in Spain, revealed on Tuesday that he had received a negative result having been tested for the deadly illness.