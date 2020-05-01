Meat plant workers will REFUSE to go to work over Trump’s executive order to keep plants open

Meat workers are threatening that they won’t return to work despite President Donald Trump’s demand that plants stay open amid fears over the nation’s food supply.

Their refusal comes in response to Trump using the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing plants as critical infrastructure.

He issued the order in a bid to prevent the shortage of chicken, pork and other meat amid widespread plant closure across the country as stores nationwide grapple with empty shelves amid a huge plunge in production.

However, many employees claim the order puts their lives at stake due to unsafe conditions, a lack of protective equipment and outbreaks that led the nation’s three largest facilities shut down.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union estimated on Tuesday that 20 meatpacking and food processing workers have died from the virus and some 6,500 are sick or have been exposed through the workplace.

The union, which represents 1.3million food and retail workers, says at least 13 processing plants have been closed over the past two months.

The closures mean pork slaughter capacity has plunged 25 percent and beef slaughter capacity by 10 percent.

Trump signed the measure after companies like Tyson Foods considered keeping just 20 percent of their facilities running. Such a move would have reduced the country’s processing capacity by 80 percent.

On Sunday a letter from company chairman John Tyson was published in three US papers that warned American grocery stores would have a depleted supply of meat until plants came back.

He wrote: ‘As pork, beef and chicken plants are forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain’.

And the workers’ threats come as beef prices surge to a record high, plunging the the US meat industry deeper into crisis and leaving shelves nationwide empty.

Latest figures from the US Department of Agriculture reveal that wholesale American beef now costs a staggering $357.38 per 100 pounds. That is a record high and up 75 per cent from a low in February.

While some praised the president’s effort to preserve the meat supply chain, others slammed the president for trying to ramp up meat production instead of medical supplies.

‘Everything is on the table,’ Kooper Caraway, president of the local arm of the AFL-CIO in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, told BloombergLaw.

The union represents employees at the shuttered Smithfield Foods Inc. pork plant. He declined to comment on specific actions under consideration.

‘If the intention is to make sure that the production is not slowed down too much, this is a short-sighted measure that will end up slowing production more than it would have,’ Caraway said.

‘They just don’t have the workforce to operate the plant at full capacity right now. Unless the president is going to use the military to help operate the plant, I really don’t know what he expects the plant to do.’

People have flocked to social media to express concern over the US food supply.

One user said causing a ‘massive food shortage will bring out more protesters, rioters and hoarders’ and another said closing plants would cause ‘a real life food crisis’.

Trump’s order wasn’t unwarranted. Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan warned that the mounting number of plant closures would push ‘our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply’.

In total the US has about 2,700 slaughter plants, 800 of which are federally inspected.

In response to the president’s order, Smithfield pork supplier said they are ‘evaluating next steps to open its currently shuttered facilities and will make announcements when it is ready to resume operations in each location.’

‘We can tell you our top priority remains the safety (of) our team members and plant communities while we work to continue fulfilling our role of feeding families across the country,’ Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said.

But many meat plant employees have voiced their anger at the order.

‘All I know is, this is crazy to me, because I can’t see all these people going back into work,’ Donald who works at Tyson’s Waterloo, Iowa facility said to CNN. ‘I don’t think people are going to go back in there.’

Donald, who was only identified by his first name, said he is currently recovering from COVID-19 following a devastating outbreak at the facility that saw at least 180 workers get infected, prompting the plant to shut down on April 22.

‘I’m still trying to figure out: What is he going to do, force them to stay open? Force people to go to work?’ Donald said.

Another worker at the Waterloo, Iowa facility said they supported Trump’s measure, but wanted a better understanding of Trump’s promised protections.

‘All in all, it can be a good thing if done right. But my faith in this administration has never been strong and is nonexistent currently. I wanna know what these added ‘liability protections’ are going to be,’ the person said.

An employee at Tyson’s Independence, Iowa plant said, ‘I just don’t know how they’re going to do it when there are people dying and getting really sick. Who’s to say people are even gonna show up to work?’

A Smithfield pork plant in Monmouth, Illinois, closed after a ‘small portion’ of its 1,700 employees caught the virus, but officials say they can’t follow the president’s order if workers are still ill.

Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies said to the Chicago Tribune: ‘I certainly appreciate what the president is trying to do, but it will be a difficult challenge to make that happen when we have a certain number of people who are sick and people around those individuals who are sick.’

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has condemned the president’s order saying it puts workers at risk.

In response to outbreaks at plants major meat processors such as Smithfield, Tyson and others say they’ve implemented social distancing measures, temperature checks and plexiglass to keep workers safe, but employee say it’s not enough.

Three of the country’s biggest pork processing plants – Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, JBS pork processing in Worthington, Minnesota and Tyson Fresh Foods in Waterloo, Iowa have shut down. Together they account for 15 percent of pork production.

The JBS beef processing plant in Greeley, Colorado – which slaughters 5,400 head of cattle per day – has seen more than 100 workers infected with coronavirus, leading to four deaths.

Sergio Rodriguez, 58, a 40-year plant veteran, said that he began feeling sick during his shift on March 20. He said that he had a headache and his muscles ached, but that he kept handing out smocks and gloves to hundreds of workers until his lunch break.

Rodriguez said he then asked his supervisor if he could go home sick, but the supervisor said they needed him on the shift, so Rodriguez kept going.

The night, he said he went to urgent care, was diagnosed with a 104 degree temperature and told to isolate himself. Within days, he had to be hospitalized and was put on a ventilator. He wasn’t released from the hospital until April 18.

Rodriguez’s daughter, Crystal, who also works at the JBS plant, said that her father ‘kept working even though he was sick, because that’s what you do at JBS if you want to keep your job.’

She said that because he continued to work that day, he exposed hundreds of workers to coronavirus because he had touched their gear and their hands while passing out their work gear.

JBS said in a statement obtained by the Washington Post that they paid Rodriguez during his sick leave, beginning March 21. The company did not comment on his statement about continuing to work the prior day because he was asked to, but a company spokesperson said that ‘No one is forced to come to work and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons.’

Despite this, local health officials wrote a letter to JBS, revealing their alarm at the company’s ‘work while sick’ culture and noting that an analysis showed that 64 per cent of workers who were diagnosed with coronavirus had ‘worked while symptomatic and therefore were contagious to others.’

County officials ordered the plant be closed on April 10 and gave them five days to implement the shutdown. They also ordered JBS to to develop an isolation housing plan for workers who tested positive, implement social distancing measures inside the plant and perform strict screening procedures for incoming workers.

Failure to do so, county officials said, could lead to fines and up to one year in county jail for company executives.

The plant reopened on Friday and handed out face shields to workers. The company said that it had ordered masks for workers on March 19, but didn’t receive them until April 2 and made the wearing of masks mandatory on April 13. It has also added a $4 per hour pay increase for workers at all plants as a hazard bonus.