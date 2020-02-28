Megan the record-breaking Collie prepares for life at Oklahoma ranch

Megan the sheepdog is preparing for her new life on a huge ranch after being sold at auction in the UK for a record £18,900 ($21,000).

The border collie is to travel from the UK to her new home in Oklahoma, where she will live with her new owner, oil and gas magnate Brian D. Stamps.

The two-and-a-half-year-old fetched the huge sum at Skipton Auction Mart in North Yorkshire last Friday because she comes from a family of champions.

Sweeping plains await the world’s costliest sheepdog when she completes her transfer to the US.

Mr Stamps, 44, has become the proud owner of border collie Megan, raised from a puppy on a modest 100 acre farm in the Northumberland countryside.

Last Friday she was sold for £18,900 by Emma Gray, 34, the shepherdess who had lovingly raised her in the British countryside since she was a few weeks old.

Her new home on Mr Stamp’s vast 2,000 acre ranch in Tuttle, Grady County, Oklahoma, could scarcely be more different.

Shepherdess Emma is getting ready to say farewell to the black and white Collie as she prepares for a new life in about three weeks time.

After selling for the world record fee on Friday at Skipton Auction Mart, North Yorkshire, Emma daren’t let her star out of her sight and Megan slept on the pillow next to her in a guest house.

Emma, 34, said: ‘I feel as though I should wrap her up in cotton wool after she sold for that price, you hope for a good fee but it was still a surprise when the bidding stopped at 18,000 guineas.’

Similar farm dogs usually sell for around £2,000.

But Megan’s father Roy was a two-time international sheepdog champion and her mother is the sister of another champ.

Mrs Gray set the previous record of £14,700 for sheepdog bitch Brenna a year ago.

The world’s most expensive dog is a Tibetan mastiff, sold for £772,000 in China in 2014.