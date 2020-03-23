Meghan and Harry appear to be back in Queen’s good books as unseen photo spotted at palace

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are back in the Queen’s good books after a rare photo was spotted on display at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen proudly displayed a photo of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on a table at Buckingham Palace. The photo showed the couple during their engagement photo shoot.

The rare photo sighting comes just days after reports of tension at the couple’s final engagement emerged. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will quit their roles as senior royals at the end of the month. While the royals were all smiles as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service, insiders have claimed there was a lot of tension behind the scenes. Today, the Queen seemed to hint that all is well by putting a photo of Meghan and Harry on display as she chatted with guests at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was seen wearing a statement red and pink dress with her signature pearl necklace. Her Majesty met Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John. He presented the Queen with the Order’s first ever Service Medal in Gold during their meeting. Photos from the visit show one of the private rooms at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen appeared to be beaming as she greeted Lord Prior. The table behind the Queen in one of the photos features one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement photos and an old picture of Harry and William in their military uniforms. Meghan and Harry’s engagement photo is also on the photo with the others. However, it is mostly obscured by a plant due to the angle of the camera.

The photo was reportedly taken when the couple announced their engagement. It has been seen regularly on the Queen’s table ever since. The photo has not been officially released but shows Meghan leaning into her husband’s chest in an adoring manner.