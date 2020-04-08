Meghan and Harry ‘won’t understand what’s hit them’ in post-royal life, warns expert

MEGHAN, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been warned that post-royal life will not be what they are hoping for, with a royal commentator claiming they will find it difficult to prosecute their ideas.

After months of uncertainty, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family. However, critics have raised doubts about whether the couple will be able to achieve the post-royal dream they have hoped for. Royal commentator Angela Mollard revealed the reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may struggle on the ROYALS podcast.

Ms Mollard told listeners: “I don’t think they will really understand what’s hit them. “In fact, they’ve had a double whammy. “They’ve not only separated from the Royal Family, but they’ve also separated from the Royal Family at a moment where nobody’s actually that interested in them. “Anything they do, they can’t really prosecute.”

She added: “So for Harry, the Invictus Games, of course, have been cancelled. “Meghan’s got some things, including her Disney project.” The Duchess of Sussex has narrated a Disney nature documentary as her first post-royal role. Many have suggested that the Duke of Sussex may have had a hand in the deal as he was filmed pitching his wife’s acting skills to the Disney CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of the Lion King last year.

As per their deal with the Queen, the couple will no longer be able to use their HRH titles. The Sussexes will also not receive any funds from UK taxpayers anymore as they work to become “financially independent”. They plan to split their time evenly between the UK and Canada.