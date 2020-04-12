Meghan and Harry’s Archewell foundation name mocked: ‘Like a mix of Scientology and Goop’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have announced the name of their foundation today amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have been mocked online for the name of the charity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new charity has a name, it has been revealed, although not everyone is a fan. The couple revealed they were inspired by the word “Arche” for their brand, and even named their son after it.

The couple told the Telegraph: “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.” But the name has been criticised and mocked online by fans. One wrote, unflatteringly: “The Archewell thing sounds like a mix of Scientology and Goop.” Another said: “Archewell is…just a really terrible name. It doesn’t make sense. Are any branding and PR people actually giving advice or being listened to?”

“#Archewell sounds like a foot care product people would put in their shoes,” one Twitter user wrote. “#Archewell sounds like dog food,” one said, while another commented, “Archewell? Sounds like a City Hedge Fund.” Actor Laurence Fox gave his two cents, and said: “I definitely preferred SussexRoyal #Archewell.” But, some loved the name. One wrote: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Non-Profit “Archewell” named after their Son Archie. How Cute!”

“The name is badass,” one said. Another wrote: “I can’t wait to find out what the #Archewell Organisation will focus on – when they are ready to formally announce it. Love the name.” Another called for the couple’s fans to report those criticising the name. They said: “#SussexSquad please monitor archewell hashtag….(New foundation name) Those cyber bullies are on it. Analyse those accounts and report them.” Meghan and Harry have recently moved to LA, after leaving Canada, where they had been staying for a number of months.

The pair revealed their intentions to leave the Royal Family in January, in an unexpected Instagram message. After the next few months an exit deal was hashed out, and the pair had their last day as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31. It had been said the couple were planning a break, however, they took no time to announce the name of their new foundation. HeirPod experts Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli discussed the plans for a break. Ms Rulli commented: “I think on a personal and professional level it is a smart move. “No one is moving forward with plans right now. “If you do have plans to move forward with, it is not really a good look to be flaunting that in people’s faces.