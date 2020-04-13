Meghan and Harry’s Archewell website targeted by internet trolls after they make key ERROR

MEGHAN Markle and Harry made an error by forgetting to register the domain name for their new website, leaving internet trolls able to redirect royal fans to Kanye West’s Gold Digger music video.

Fans discovered after going on to Archewell Foundation that the website sent them to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s 2005 Gold Digger anthem, that featured actor Jamie Foxx. Over on Twitter, social media users took to the site to express their shock at the website misleading them.

One said: ”Uh ok. As of 7 April, if you enter in archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West’s – Gold Digger video on YouTube.” Another tweeted: ‘So. Meghan and Harry leave the UK to raise their son in privacy. They move to LA. No we aren’t going to launch a foundation. 2 wks later they announce The Archewell Foundation. A third replied: “ If you type archewellfoundation.com YouTube plays Golddigger by Kanye West. Hilarious. 10/10.”

It comes as Meghan and Harry only launched their new project this week after they spoke to the Telegraph about their plans for Archewell to be a charitable organisation that will cover a number of philanthropic projects. The new name is thought to be derived from the Greek word for “source of action” and also inspired by their 11-month-old son Archie. The Telegraph has reported that the Sussexes have said they want to do “something of meaning, to do something that matters.” In the US, the couple had paperwork filed that show how the Duchess and Duke want to have their own charity, that incorporates a website and sharing “education and training materials.”

This trademark request will include books, films and podcasts in line with their rebrand, but it will also cover stranger items such as paperclips, as the couple take their brand further than before. Meghan, who has previously helmed lifestyle blog The Tig is thought to go back to her roots, as she may build a website that focuses on “nutrition, general health and mental health” said the Telegraph. Royal biographer Phil Dampier said it was ‘appalling timing’, adding: ‘If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation (coronavirus) was over. “People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this and it does not look good, however good the cause is.”

Although there have been no details officially released by the couple, as they are “focusing on the threat posed by coronavirus”, however, the details of their latest venture are available in the public domain. The couple told the Telegraph: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.” “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.” Piers Morgan also criticised the pair for their proclamation that they are launching there rebrand at this crucial moment.