Meghan and Prince Harry ‘furious at her father Thomas for dragging mother Doria into public row’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘furious’ at the former actress’s father Thomas for dragging Meghan’s mother into the public spat, it has been claimed.

The 75-year-old said he wrote to Doria Ragland, 63, his ex-wife, in a futile attempt to reconnect with his daughter, but that Ms Ragland was ‘avoiding’ him.

Mr Markle and Meghan have not spoken since she married Prince Harry 18 months ago, and the couple are said to have been angered by his latest public comments.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Thomas’s attempt to bring Doria into the whole thing is a desperate move.

‘She is a completely innocent party in the whole thing. If Meghan decides to speak to her dad again it will be her own decision.

‘They don’t want Doria dragged into any of this and to become a pawn for Thomas to use. Doria doesn’t do conflict.’

Last week, in an interview on ITV show Good Morning Britain, Mr Markle said he had tried to speak with Ms Ragland to get through to his daughter, but she has not responded to his letters.

He said: ‘We have had no conversations, so obviously she [Doria] is avoiding me or has been told to’.

In the interview Mr Markle also repeated his claim that he simply wants to speak to his daughter after being devastated when he was not able to attend her wedding.

The 75-year-old said he was told he was unable to fly after undergoing heart surgery.

Meghan is in the process of suing the Mail On Sunday for publishing a letter she wrote to Mr Markle, which he said he gave to the newspaper.

But relations between Meghan and her father have sunk to such a low that the former television lighting director said he is prepared to testify against his won daughter in court.

And when asked what he would say to Meghan if she was watching the show last Monday, he said: ‘I would tell her: “I love you, let’s sit down and work this out”,’ and his message for Harry would be: ‘Man up and fly down and see me and we will talk’.

It is not yet known if Thomas was paid for the GMB interview, but he is understood to have secured £7,500 to appear on the show in 2018 and is said to have earned five-figures from a bombshell 90-minute documentary on Britain’s Channel 5 last week.

Mr Markle has denied criticism of his daughter for quitting as a royal is laced with racism as he blasted Meghan and Harry’s ‘preaching’ on the environment.

The Sussexes have received stinging criticism for their bombshell choice to resign as senior royals after just 20 months of marriage – but Mr Markle is sure this is not because his daughter is mixed-race.

Speaking from California he said: ‘I’m having trouble buying that. There’s never been a problem with Meghan in terms of her race. I think England is far more liberal than the US, I don’t think she is being bullied in anyway, or any shape, because of racism’.

He added: ‘I think they’ve hurt the Queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals – and it just doesn’t work to be going to another country and serving England. It’s never going to work. I’m a little embarrassed and feeling very sorry for the Queen’.

Presenter Piers Morgan then asked if the couple’s use of private jets when urging the world to tackle climate change was hypocritical, Mr Markle said: ‘I think it is, if you are preaching to do that then you should be responsible.

‘Take a note from your brother [William] and take public transportation’.

Despite poor relations with her father, Meghan is very close to Ms Ragland.

The yoga teacher is alleged to have recently described her daughter as ‘strong’ and said she will ‘always be okay’ following the Duke and Duchess’s announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals.

Ms Ragland, who lives in LA, is thought to have spent part of the couple’s six-week break in Vancouver over the Christmas period with the family, and reportedly described grandson Archie, eight months, as ‘the cutest’.

The yoga teacher, who is particularly close to Meghan, is said to also get on really well with Harry’.

Meghan is currently in Canada with baby Archie, while Harry ties up loose ends following his negotiation over stepping down as senior royals in London.

A source told People: ‘[Doria] says Meghan is strong and will always be okay.

‘She says her grandson is the cutest’.

Another insider added of Doria: ‘She and Meghan are so close. Harry really gets on well with her too. Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.’

Meghan and Harry are due to split their time between London and Canada, where Meghan’s mother Doria is predicted to be more actively involved in Archie’s upbringing.

Last month, the Duke of Sussex has said he is ‘taking a leap of faith’ in stepping back from his life as a member of the royal family, but ‘there really was no other option’.

Harry gave an emotional speech, where he told the ‘truth’ about leaving royal duties behind in a bid for a ‘more peaceful life’ for his family.

In a speech at a private event for his charity Sentebale, Harry told invited guests: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

‘Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.

‘I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.

‘But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.’